Mitch Thompson announced the addition of pitcher Patrick Hail to the 2024 Baylor baseball roster.

The right-hander made four starts in 21 appearances during the 2023 season at Lamar and posted a 3-0 record with a 3.27 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP while striking out 38 batters across 42.2 innings of work on the year. The Arlington native held opponents to a .215 batting average and worked 10 scoreless outings during his sophomore season.

On May 10, in a midweek contest against the Bears in Waco, Hail struck out the side in his only inning on the mound on just 16 pitches. It was one of his 12 multi-strikeout appearances on the year.

Prior to Lamar, Hail pitched at Blinn College for two seasons, making three appearances as a freshman during the COVID-shortened 2020 season while posting a 1.29 ERA with 12 strikeouts in seven innings, and made 15 outings with 44 strikeouts in 35 innings in 2021.

A product of Arlington Martin High School in 2019, Hail was named the District 4-6A Most Valuable Pitcher and also played basketball during his prep career.