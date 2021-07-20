 Skip to main content
Baylor baseball picks up Tarleton catcher as transfer
Baylor baseball picks up Tarleton catcher as transfer

The Baylor baseball team has added catcher Ian Groves as a transfer from Tarleton State.

Groves started out his college career at Paris Junior College, where was an all-conference player in 2019. He hit 19 home runs over the course of two years for Paris.

At Tarleton, he hit .369 with 29 RBIs in 47 games over the course of the 2020 and ’21 seasons. He’ll have one season of eligibility remaining.

Baylor graduated All-American catcher Andy Thomas. In addition to Groves, the rest of the catcher group for the Bears includes junior Kyle Harper, sophomore Cade Currington, sophomore Nicolas Balsano, sophomore JD Gregson and incoming freshman Cort Castle of Midway.

