Baylor baseball pounces on Prairie View for 10th straight win

Give those Baylor Bears a 10-spot.
The Baylor baseball team picked up its 10th consecutive victory with a 12-2 run-rule win over Prairie View A&M on a windy Wednesday at Baylor Ballpark.
It’s been quite an impressive homestand for the Bears (12-4), who are 10-0 at home after opening the season with a 2-4 record in road or neutral site games.
Baylor’s top two hitters in the batting order Jared McKenzie and Jack Pineda set the tone for another potent performance at the plate. The Bears entered the day ranked second nationally with a .337 team batting average, and they only padded that with a 15-for-33 day (.456). McKenzie and Pineda combined for seven of those hits, with McKenzie going 3-for-4 with four runs scored and three RBIs, while Pineda was 4-for-5 with a pair driven in. Pineda increased his season batting average to .448 and McKenzie upped his to .429.
And yet it wasn’t just those two guys getting it done. In the eight-hole, Kyle Nevin was locked in, going 4-for-4 with four runs scored. Nevin is also hitting over .400 on the season, at .426.
The Bears scored on a Prairie View error to take a 1-0 lead in the opening inning. The Panthers came back to tie it in the top of the second, but Baylor responded with a three-run bottom of the second. After Nevin tagged a two-out single and Chase Wehsener drew a hit-by-pitch from the Panthers’ Roberto Maldonado, McKenzie smacked one down the right-field line for an RBI double. Then Pineda gave the Bears a bit of insurance when he reached out and poked a two-run single to center, scoring Wehsener and McKenzie.
Baylor didn’t run off and leave Prairie View until the sixth. The Bears led 5-2 entering that inning, but put up a five-spot to stretch their advantage. That surge included RBI singles from McKenzie, Tre Richardson and Andy Thomas.
McKenzie also delivered an RBI double in the seventh, and later scored on a Prairie View wild pitch.
It was another all-staff day for the pitchers, as four freshmen saw action on the mound for Baylor. Cam Caley, Zac Childers and Will Rigney each tossed two innings apiece, while Drew Leach worked one inning. Childers (1-0) picked up his first career win, facing 10 batters and giving up only two hits and no runs.
Maldonado (0-2) was saddled with the loss for Prairie View.
Baylor’s level of competition will rise this weekend, as the Bears welcome in No. 10 Texas (12-5) to open up Big 12 play. Game 1 of that series is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday.