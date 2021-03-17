Baylor baseball pounces on Prairie View for 10th straight win

Give those Baylor Bears a 10-spot.

The Baylor baseball team picked up its 10th consecutive victory with a 12-2 run-rule win over Prairie View A&M on a windy Wednesday at Baylor Ballpark.

It’s been quite an impressive homestand for the Bears (12-4), who are 10-0 at home after opening the season with a 2-4 record in road or neutral site games.

Baylor’s top two hitters in the batting order Jared McKenzie and Jack Pineda set the tone for another potent performance at the plate. The Bears entered the day ranked second nationally with a .337 team batting average, and they only padded that with a 15-for-33 day (.456). McKenzie and Pineda combined for seven of those hits, with McKenzie going 3-for-4 with four runs scored and three RBIs, while Pineda was 4-for-5 with a pair driven in. Pineda increased his season batting average to .448 and McKenzie upped his to .429.

And yet it wasn’t just those two guys getting it done. In the eight-hole, Kyle Nevin was locked in, going 4-for-4 with four runs scored. Nevin is also hitting over .400 on the season, at .426.