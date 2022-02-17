Baylor baseball preview: After ending one team away, Bears not leaving anything to chance

Even as a cold, blustery wind pierced across Baylor Ballpark on Thursday, the Bears were able to find a warm, sunny disposition.
It may not be baseball weather, but it’s baseball season, goshdarnit.
Baylor head coach Steve Rodriguez has seen his share of Opening Days over the years, going back to his days as a player at Pepperdine and in professional baseball. And yet every year Coach Rod still feels like a kid on Christmas morning.
“I think you’d have to be numb to life to not have any excitement when it comes to Opening Day,” said Rodriguez, who’s entering his seventh season leading the Bears. “What’s nice is you can have veterans, you can have a whole new team, you can have all sorts of different things. But the truth is, no matter what, you’re bringing in new guys, you’re saying goodbye to some veterans, so every year it’s a whole new team. So, it starts brand new.”
In 2022, what’s new is old again. That is to say, Baylor is blessed with some experience at a variety of places, especially in the field. That group is highlighted by third-year sophomore centerfielder Jared McKenzie, who for a stretch of this offseason woke up to a new preseason All-America honor seemingly every day. He hit .383 with 10 home runs and 44 RBIs in 2021.
Now it’s time to live up to the hype, McKenzie said.
“I’m definitely honored to get those awards and preseason accolades,” McKenzie said. “However, I think the biggest part is preseason. It really doesn’t mean a whole lot until you go out there and prove it. Going to go out there and keep playing the way I have, and we’ll see what happens in the end.”
Baylor returns its entire starting infield. Last year the double-play combination of Jack Pineda and Tre Richardson swapped places around midseason before settling in at shortstop (Pineda) and second base (Richardson), respectively. Pineda hit .327 with 52 runs and 33 RBIs in his first season at Baylor after transferring from Southern Nevada. Richardson went for a .308 average with 46 runs and 37 RBIs.
Bookending that group are junior first baseman Chase Wehsener, who had a .994 fielding percentage with only two errors on the season, and senior third baseman Esteban “Este” Cardoza-Oquendo, who hit .291 with 25 RBIs. Third-year sophomore Kyle Nevin also has experience at first base, but more often will man the starting spot in right field. Sophomore Alex Gonzales is the projected Opening Day starter in left field.
It may feel hard to believe because of his lengthy tenure in a BU uniform, but catcher Andy Thomas has indeed departed. Thomas turned in a terrific All-Big 12 campaign last year while supplying loads of vocal leadership, so his absence leaves a void. But Rodriguez likes what he’s seen in workouts from sophomore Nicolas Balsano, sophomore transfer Harrison Caley, the twin brother of BU’s Cam Caley, and true freshman Cort Castle, the reigning Super Centex Player of the Year from Midway.
“Andy gone, it’s going to be different,” said fifth-year senior pitcher Tyler Thomas. “The Thomas and Thomas Show doesn’t exist anymore. But it’s fine. I’m ready to compete with whoever’s behind the plate tomorrow.”
Tyler Thomas draws the nod as Baylor’s Friday starter in the season opener against Maryland. And the left-hander certainly earned that designation based on the way he pitched last year. Thomas chalked up a 5-2 record with a 2.49 ERA before missing some time at the end of the season due to COVID-19.
For the opening series against the Terrapins, Thomas will be followed by junior right-hander Blake Helton (4-3, 3.44 ERA) on Saturday and senior right-hander Jake Jackson, a transfer from Nevada who was 5-4 with a 5.45 ERA in 2021 for the Wolfpack, on Sunday.
“We’re young. It’s young this year,” said Thomas, when asked to assess the pitching staff. “A lot of guys who didn’t get a ton of opportunities last year, however we’re very confident that they can step up and get the job done. Got some great guys, like Grant Golomb, Joey Schott, hopefully Will Rigney gets in the mix, gets healthy.”
Baylor’s first two series will pit the Bears against a pair of formidable Power 5 foes that both won 30 or more games last year in Maryland and Duke. Then the Bears will venture back to Houston's Minute Maid Park for the Shriners College Classic March 4-6 to take their cuts against No. 22 UCLA, No. 17 Tennessee and No. 10 LSU.
If the Bears can make some hay against that type of schedule, it’ll bode well for their chances down the road. To a man, none of the returners have forgotten about the way the 2021 season ended, and they want to ensure there’s no rerun this year. Baylor compiled a 31-20 overall record and an 11-13 Big 12 mark and finished as the No. 65 team in the country — the first left out of the NCAA tournament field.
"Ever since last year and that sound in the room when we didn’t hear our name called, we know there’s a lot of talent on this team," McKenzie said. "We know we’re very capable of being one of those 64 teams and making a good run. We’re definitely looking forward to getting this thing rolling this year."
Thomas said the Bears plan to leave nothing to chance in 2022.
“Our motto this year is ‘One.’ We were one team away, one game away,” Thomas said. “Maybe we were one pitch away, one hit away, we don’t know. But we’re not going to let that one thing stop us this year.”
Bear Facts
Pitching matchups for the weekend are as follows: Friday — BU LHP Tyler Thomas vs. UMD RHP Nick Dean (3-1, 2.87), Saturay — BU RHP Blake Helton vs. UMD LHP Ryan Ramsey (5-0, 1.67), Sunday — BU RHP Jake Jackson vs. UMD RHP Jason Savacool (7-3, 5.97). … The Bears’ schedule features 10 different teams that made the NCAA tournament in 2021. … Baylor won’t play a game outside of Texas until traveling to West Virginia April 8-10.