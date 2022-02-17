Baylor baseball preview: After ending one team away, Bears not leaving anything to chance

Now it’s time to live up to the hype, McKenzie said.

“I’m definitely honored to get those awards and preseason accolades,” McKenzie said. “However, I think the biggest part is preseason. It really doesn’t mean a whole lot until you go out there and prove it. Going to go out there and keep playing the way I have, and we’ll see what happens in the end.”

Baylor returns its entire starting infield. Last year the double-play combination of Jack Pineda and Tre Richardson swapped places around midseason before settling in at shortstop (Pineda) and second base (Richardson), respectively. Pineda hit .327 with 52 runs and 33 RBIs in his first season at Baylor after transferring from Southern Nevada. Richardson went for a .308 average with 46 runs and 37 RBIs.

Bookending that group are junior first baseman Chase Wehsener, who had a .994 fielding percentage with only two errors on the season, and senior third baseman Esteban “Este” Cardoza-Oquendo, who hit .291 with 25 RBIs. Third-year sophomore Kyle Nevin also has experience at first base, but more often will man the starting spot in right field. Sophomore Alex Gonzales is the projected Opening Day starter in left field.