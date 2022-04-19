Baylor baseball rallies past Bearkats for fourth straight win, 9-5

When the Baylor baseball squad travels to Austin later this week, it’ll at least have a tailwind carrying the team there.

The Bears used a four-run sixth inning to move ahead of a plucky Sam Houston State team for a 9-5 win on Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark. That gives Baylor (20-17 overall, 4-8 Big 12) a four-game winning streak entering the upcoming series with the 20th-ranked Texas Longhorns.

Baylor trailed 4-3 entering the sixth, but the Bears pushed in front to stay with a four-run outburst that included five hits. There’s nothing like an extra-base hit to spark an inning, and that’s what Kyle Nevin delivered with a leadoff triple to right-center. Nevin, the reigning Big 12 Player of the Week, continued to elevate his batting average by going 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Nevin scored the tying run that sixth inning on a Chase Wehsener RBI single up the middle, but the Bears were far from done. They went ahead on Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo’s Texas Leaguer that found a hole in left field, and plated two more when Jack Pineda doubled to the gap in right-center.

It was another all-staff day for the Bears, but those pitchers pieced it together to thwart the Bearkats (19-17). In fact, Baylor issued no walks as a staff for the fourth time in the past five games. They combined for eight strikeouts while giving up 16 hits to the strong-hitting Sam Houston squad.

Jake Jackson (3-3) recorded the win with 2.2 scoreless innings of relief, one of five BU pitchers to work in the game. Matt Voelker worked the final three innings of the night for his second save.

Ian Groves took out an insurance policy with a solo home run in the seventh. The BU designated hitter had a fastball measured up and turned on it in a hurry, hooking it down the left-field line toward Baylor’s Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field.

The Bearkats got a run back in the bottom of the seventh on Jacob Guerrero’s RBI double. But Baylor pushed the gap back to four runs when Tre Richardson singled home Jacob Schoenvogel in the eighth.

Sam Houston tagged a pair of home runs in the loss, both in the fourth inning, from Easton Loyd and Anthony MacKenzie, respectively.

Pineda, Richardson and Cam Caley all drove in two runs apiece in the BU win. The Bears and Longhorns will open their three-game series at 6:30 p.m. Friday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.