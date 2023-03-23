Call it the “Cole Posey Effect.”

Much like the junior infielder took a while to warm up at the plate, the Baylor baseball team is starting to string together a bit of offense, winning four of the last five games, including the first conference series win under first-year head coach Mitch Thompson.

The Bears (9-12, 2-1) are in high spirits after wrapping up a 14-game homestand. On Thursday morning, they hit the road to Stillwater, Okla., to face No. 15 Oklahoma State (17-5, 1-2) for a three-game set at OSU’s O’Brate Stadium.

“We’re improving all over the field, to be honest with you,” Thompson said. “Especially our last five to 10 games. Our offense has picked up. We’ve had some hitters make some adjustments. They’re coming through better with runners in scoring position, for sure, with two-out hitting, two-strike hitting better.”

Batting averages for the top five Baylor hitters have risen to .290 or better, led by freshman infielder Kolby Branch (.354 batting average/.561 on-base percentage/.470 slugging), who has reached base safely in every game this season. The lineup has taken more of a solid shape with junior outfielder Hunter Simmons (.318/.394/.397) and third baseman Hunter Teplanszky (.315/.426/.412) in the two and three spots behind Branch.

Posey (.292/.479/.433) has climbed his way up to the middle, just ahead of first baseman John Ceccoli (.290/.452/.398), hitting in the four-hole on Tuesday and extending his team leading hit-streak to five games. Even riding the wave of confidence of the past week, Posey said that not much has changed in the team’s outlook.

“In the locker room, it feels no different,” Posey said. “We’ve kind of kept that same mentality the whole time and we’re starting to see that work come to fruition. But I think on the field you can see a totally different product. The guys are starting to come together. … A couple of these gritty wins we’ve had down the stretch, I don’t know if we have those a couple of weeks ago because we’re really starting to come together, play competitive baseball.”

On the mound, the Bears received a big jolt from fourth-year junior right-hander Will Rigney last week. The Midway grad was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week following a start against Rice and a relief outing against Kansas State that saw him throw five perfect innings and strike out 11 of the 15 batters he faced.

Rigney has seen just three outings this season as his recovery continues to be monitored (four, if you count the possum rangling he did on Tuesday when a critter ran out on Baylor’s tarp). Whether he will make a start on Sunday is yet to be determined.

The top of the rotation is set for the weekend as fifth-year senior righty Blake Helton continues to hunt for another Friday night win and sophomore righty Mason Marriott looks to build another bright Saturday start. Helton said that with the way the offense has been rolling, it’s easier to pitch with a little less pressure.

“You can play a lot looser on defense knowing if you do give up a run it’s not going to be a huge deal to get it back,” Helton said. “If you give up a three-spot in an inning you might feel like that’s kind of the end of the game right there, but how we’ve been hitting recently it feels like we’re always in the game.”

Helton (1-3, 7.77 ERA) is working to get past some early-inning struggles, coming off an outing against the Wildcats that saw him give up five runs, four earned, on eight hits and three walks while striking out four. It followed a similar performance against Mercer the week before.

“I’ve had some tough breaks, some rough patches in there,” Helton said. “Moments of good stuff. Moments of bad stuff. If I can just get out of my own way, then maybe I’ll put together a good outing.”

The Baylor pitching staff is still the strength of the squad and will be challenged by a heavy-hitting Oklahoma State lineup that returns most of its starters from a 42-22 season that ended in a ninth consecutive NCAA Regional appearance. The Bears still lead the Big 12 in strikeouts with 236, good for ninth nationally.

Competition will be fierce this weekend, as Baylor takes on a Cowboys team that bounced back from a pair of losses to No. 14 Texas Tech in Lubbock. OSU beat Wichita State, 10-1, on Tuesday night thanks to four homers, two by sophomore infielder Roc Riggio (.329/.722/.485). The longballs marked Riggio’s team-best sixth and seventh.

Freshman utility Nolan Schubart leads the OSU offense with a slash line of .400/.743/.511 and 26 RBI while senior infielder David Mendham is right behind at .348/.641/.380 and nine doubles.

Oklahoma State lost some big arms from last season, with seven right-handed pitchers taken in the draft, including Nolan McLean, who chose to return. Despite those defections, the Cowboys still boast formidable pitching, including the Big 12 Preseason Pitcher of the Year, Juaron Watts-Brown (2-1, 2.96 ERA), who will start on Sunday. OSU put up back-to-back no-hitters against Cal Baptist and Loyola Marymount in late February.

“Really talented club, lost a lot of pitching but they have a bunch of arms. I mean, a bunch of arms,” Thompson said of what he expects from OSU. “Offensively they return a lot of their lineup. Really heavy laden, left-handed hitting team that has power up and down the lineup.

“Going be a real challenge. This is not a place that you want to play. You don’t want to play them when the wind’s blowing out big time. That’s not a good recipe for success.”

The Bears and the Cowboys open the weekend at 6 p.m. Friday, with game two slated for 6 p.m. Saturday and the finale set for 1 p.m. Sunday.

Bear Facts

The weekend pitching rotation shapes up as follows:

Friday: BU RHP Blake Helton (1-3, 7.77 ERA) vs. OSU RHP Brian Hendry (1-0, 2.76 ERA)

Saturday: BU RHP Mason Marriott (1-2, 4.94 ERA) vs OSU RHP Ben Abram (3-0, 4.79 ERA)

Sunday: TBD for BU vs. OSU RHP Juaron Watts-Brown (2-1, 2.96 ERA)

Around the League

All three Big 12 matchups last week were won 2-1 by the home squads, with the deciding win coming in Sunday’s rubber match each time. Texas Tech took two from OSU, Baylor got the comeback over K-State and Oklahoma stunned TCU, which fell out of the national rankings at the beginning of the week.

Tech’s Austin Green joined Rigney as a weekly conference honoree, taking Big 12 Player of the Week with three homers and 10 RBIs against OSU while splitting the Newcomer of the Week merit with OU’s Dakota Harris, who had one home run and five RBIs against the Horned Frogs.

Meanwhile, West Virginia entered the D1 Baseball Top 25 at No. 24 following a sweep of UNC Greensboro and a split of the midweek series with Hofstra. The Mountaineers close out their non-conference slate with a series against Xavier and a midweek against Marshall.

Texas kicks off Big 12 play, hosting the Texas Tech Red Raiders, following a sweep of New Orleans and a 17-11 victory over Incarnate Word. Kansas travels to Fort Worth to face TCU following a series loss to The Citadel (1-2) and suffering a midweek defeat to No. 22 Missouri.