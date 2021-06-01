 Skip to main content
Baylor baseball season fails to acquire NCAA berth
Baylor baseball season fails to acquire NCAA berth

Baylor baseball

Baylor will miss the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016.

 Baylor athletics

Baylor baseball’s season is over.

The Bears did not gain entrance into the NCAA tournament on Tuesday. Baylor (31-20) was left out of the NCAA field on Monday, but the Bears were announced as the first team out, so if any team had to withdraw for COVID-19 issues the Bears would be called on as a replacement. However, that didn’t happen, and the Bears will call it a season.

“Not the way we wanted to end, but we’re proud of this team and these guys. Thank you to all the fans for the support this season,” read a tweet from Baylor’s baseball Twitter account.

The Bears will lose a big senior class, led by all-conference stars like catcher Andy Thomas and closer Luke Boyd, but will also return a host of starters, including All-Big 12 centerfielder Jared McKenzie.

