Baylor baseball signs transfer Voelker

In 2021, Voelker made 22 appearances out of the Loyola Marymount bullpen while compiling a team-leading five saves and a 5.83 ERA in 29.1 innings pitched. At the plate, Voelker made 21 starts while hitting two home runs with 10 RBIs. He ended the season on a nine-game hitting streak.

In the shortened 2020 season, the Granite Bay, Calif., native did not allow a run in eight appearances and 14.2 innings of work. He also struck out 20 while only walking four and holding opponents to a .163 batting average. In addition, Voelker hit .267 at the plate in nine starts. For his career, Voelker has a 4.67 ERA with a 4-6 record and 14 saves in 64 appearances.