Baylor baseball splits with Columbia

Tyler Thomas continued his dominating pitching as he scattered three hits and amassed seven strikeouts to lead Baylor to a 3-0 series-opening win over Columbia on Saturday at Baylor Ballpark.

However, Columbia bounced back for an 11-4 win in the second game as Tyler McGregor collected two doubles and four RBIs. The final game of the series is set for 3 p.m. Sunday.

In the opening game, Thomas (3-1) faced just 26 batters in eight innings, two over the minimum, and didn’t walk a batter.

Freshman Mason Marriott picked up his fourth save by pitching the ninth inning. Though he allowed a pair of hits, he completed the shutout.

The Bears (8-6) took a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning against Columbia’s Sean Higgins (1-2).

Jake Pineda walked to open the inning before Tre Richardson and Kyle Nevin singled to load the bases. Antonio Valdez reached on a fielder’s choice to score Pineda before Chase Wehsener hit an RBI-single to score Richardson.

In the third inning, Nevin walked and moved to second on a wild pitch before Wehsener hit another run-scoring single.

In the second game, Baylor opened up a 4-1 lead after Pineda hit a two-run single in the second inning and Jared McKenzie drilled an inside-the-park two-run homer in the third.

But the Lions (7-6) tied the game with MacGregor’s three-run double in the fifth. Skye Selinsky’s run-scoring single gave the Lions a 5-4 lead in the sixth before they erupted for four seventh-inning runs as MacGregor pounded a run-scoring double.

Hayden Schott finished Columbia’s scoring with a solo homer in the ninth. Saajan May (1-0) picked up the win for Columbia while reliever Hambleton Oliver (1-1) got the loss for Baylor.

