 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor baseball splits with Columbia

  • 0

Tyler Thomas continued his dominating pitching as he scattered three hits and amassed seven strikeouts to lead Baylor to a 3-0 series-opening win over Columbia on Saturday at Baylor Ballpark.

However, Columbia bounced back for an 11-4 win in the second game as Tyler McGregor collected two doubles and four RBIs. The final game of the series is set for 3 p.m. Sunday.

In the opening game, Thomas (3-1) faced just 26 batters in eight innings, two over the minimum, and didn’t walk a batter.

Freshman Mason Marriott picked up his fourth save by pitching the ninth inning. Though he allowed a pair of hits, he completed the shutout.

The Bears (8-6) took a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning against Columbia’s Sean Higgins (1-2).

Jake Pineda walked to open the inning before Tre Richardson and Kyle Nevin singled to load the bases. Antonio Valdez reached on a fielder’s choice to score Pineda before Chase Wehsener hit an RBI-single to score Richardson.

People are also reading…

In the third inning, Nevin walked and moved to second on a wild pitch before Wehsener hit another run-scoring single.

In the second game, Baylor opened up a 4-1 lead after Pineda hit a two-run single in the second inning and Jared McKenzie drilled an inside-the-park two-run homer in the third.

But the Lions (7-6) tied the game with MacGregor’s three-run double in the fifth. Skye Selinsky’s run-scoring single gave the Lions a 5-4 lead in the sixth before they erupted for four seventh-inning runs as MacGregor pounded a run-scoring double.

Hayden Schott finished Columbia’s scoring with a solo homer in the ninth. Saajan May (1-0) picked up the win for Columbia while reliever Hambleton Oliver (1-1) got the loss for Baylor.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Dodgers pitcher Odalis Perez dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert