Baylor baseball stumbles in Valley series finale, 7-4

EDINBURG — Baylor baseball’s great start to the season didn’t yield a series win.

The Bears dropped the series finale to UT Rio Grande Valley on Monday, losing, 7-4. As a result, Baylor (1-2) dropped the series by losing the final two games despite winning Sunday’s opening game and taking an 8-0 lead in Game 2.

Baylor’s pitching struggled to keep the Vaqueros (2-1) under wraps all weekend, finishing with a 7.20 ERA and tossing nearly as many walks (13) as strikeouts (17). UTGRV hitters tagged Baylor hurlers for a .304 average.

“It was good to get a lot of guys out there on our pitching staff to try and get some of the anxiousness and nervousness out,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “We just made a few too many mistakes, some walks, some hit-by-pitches and defensively we made some costly errors that added on. They (UTRGV) got the hits with guys in scoring position. We had a lot of guys get on base but we just couldn’t get the big hit to continue the inning.”

In the series finale, the Vaqueros made Baylor play chase from the outset. UTRGV took a 1-0 lead after the opening inning, taking advantage of a BU error to score an unearned run off of BU senior starter Jimmy Winston (0-1).