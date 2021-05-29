Baylor baseball sweating selection show more than ever

Knowing that they were on the NCAA tournament bubble, the Baylor baseball team wanted to go to Oklahoma City and make a statement.
Given that the Bears went two and ‘cue at the Big 12 tournament, that statement may have faded into a supposition, punctuated by a question mark. The query being: Is Baylor’s total body of work enough to convince the NCAA selection committee to put the Bears in the field?
They’ll find out Monday, when the NCAA field is revealed at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.
Three weeks ago, the Bears looked like a strong bet to extend their NCAA regional streak to four straight seasons. At that point, Baylor had won four straight Big 12 matchups and was coming off a series win over Kansas State in which it outscored the Wildcats, 43-15.
But the Bears have limped to the finish line ever since. They dropped two of three to both Oklahoma State and Oklahoma, then were briskly dispatched by Texas Tech and Kansas State at Bricktown by scores of 11-4 and 9-4, respectively.
Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez hopes that the committee takes into account the Bears’ extenuating circumstances.
“I hope the committee sees what our guys have dealt with the past three weeks to a month. Really happy with how they handled it,” Rodriguez said. “It’s been some unfortunate things, and the chemistry of the team and the personality of the team get disrupted. But I personally think we’ve done a pretty good job this year.”
Just before the Kansas State series on May 7, Rodriguez announced that the Bears would be without some players due to COVID-19 protocols. Tyler Thomas, the team’s usual weekend-opening starting pitcher, has seen action only once since that time. The Bears were also without their regular first baseman Chase Wehsener for seven games and didn’t have the services of Blake Helton, another of their starting pitchers, for the Big 12 tournament due to a minor injury.
It didn’t seem to affect the Bears in the K-State series, as the hitters ravaged the Wildcats’ pitching staff. But they would have preferred to have a full chamber of bullets to fire at the Cowboys and Sooners, and the team’s depleted pitching depth was definitely exposed in the Big 12 tournament.
“It truly is up to (the NCAA committee),” said BU freshman centerfielder Jared McKenzie. “We got on a hot streak toward the middle of the year, and then we had a couple guys test positive right from the start with K-State. We managed to play well against them and take that series. Once we continued on, and we had a couple more guys test positive, some of the guys who usually start, which set us back. With T-Thom being out, it’s a huge arm.”
So, is Baylor’s body of work enough? The Bears feature a 31-20 overall record and they went 11-13 in the Big 12, finishing in a tie for fifth place in a league that’s generally regarded as the second-best baseball conference in the country behind the SEC. Through Friday’s games they were ranked 43rd nationally in RPI, a position that places them smack dab in the middle of the bubble.
They have a few signature wins to their credit. Baylor defeated then-No. 17 Auburn at the Round Rock Classic early in the year, and though the Bears lost a home series to Big 12 champion Texas they did close that weekend with an impressive 11-2 win over the Longhorns. They also swiped two of three games from then-No. 5 Texas Tech in Lubbock.
Despite tailing off some at the end of the year, the Bears still rank 18th nationally with a .302 team batting average. The pitching staff is 39th in team ERA at 3.96, a number that took a big jump in the past few weeks. And if they do make a regional, both Helton and Thomas are expected to be available to pitch again.
They could also benefit from more at-large bids being in play, as fewer conferences held end-of-year conference tournaments in 2021 in response to COVID-19.
But the Bears also went 5-10 against the top four seeds in the Big 12, and they certainly haven’t helped themselves in recent weeks, losing six of their final eight games. In bracket projections published Friday, Baseball America had Baylor out of the field as one of the “next four out” after the “first four out,” while D1Baseball.com had the Bears as one of the first five left out of the field.
It figures to lead to a nerve-wracking time watching the selection show. Whereas in recent seasons the Bears have been anxious to see where they were headed, this time they’ll just be hoping to make the cut. Any regional is a good regional at this point.