Baylor baseball sweating selection show more than ever

Just before the Kansas State series on May 7, Rodriguez announced that the Bears would be without some players due to COVID-19 protocols. Tyler Thomas, the team’s usual weekend-opening starting pitcher, has seen action only once since that time. The Bears were also without their regular first baseman Chase Wehsener for seven games and didn’t have the services of Blake Helton, another of their starting pitchers, for the Big 12 tournament due to a minor injury.

It didn’t seem to affect the Bears in the K-State series, as the hitters ravaged the Wildcats’ pitching staff. But they would have preferred to have a full chamber of bullets to fire at the Cowboys and Sooners, and the team’s depleted pitching depth was definitely exposed in the Big 12 tournament.

“It truly is up to (the NCAA committee),” said BU freshman centerfielder Jared McKenzie. “We got on a hot streak toward the middle of the year, and then we had a couple guys test positive right from the start with K-State. We managed to play well against them and take that series. Once we continued on, and we had a couple more guys test positive, some of the guys who usually start, which set us back. With T-Thom being out, it’s a huge arm.”