Baylor baseball survived a back-and-forth bout against Sam Houston State, 7-6, Tuesday night in Huntsville.

BU third baseman Hunter Teplanszky was perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs, and just a triple short of the cycle. Shortstop Kolby Branch was right behind him with a 2-for-3 night and two RBIs.

Cole Stasio (4-2) earned the win, closing the game with 2.1 scoreless innings.

Teplanszky homered to left in the top of the first to get things started. The Bearkats answered with a run in the bottom of the second and took the lead with a run in the third.

RBI singles by Terplanzsky and Branch put the Bears (14-23) back ahead in the fifth but Sam Houston answered with two in the bottom of the inning to regain the edge.

In the sixth, the advantage swung back in BU’s direction. An error allowed Cort Castle to take second and scored Jack Johnson, then a single by Cole Posey drove in Castle.

The Bearkats scored one in the sixth then got back in front with another in the seventh. Baylor responded with a Teplanszky double in the top of the eighth to tie it up once more, then gave the Bears the go-ahead run thanks to another single by Branch.