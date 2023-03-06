Baylor baseball’s 14-game homestand rolls on Tuesday, as the Bears will welcome in Dallas Baptist for a 6:30 p.m. game at Baylor Ballpark.

The Bears (4-8) are coming off a weekend split in a four-game series with Youngstown State. Against the Patriots (7-4), Baylor will send right-hander Jared Matheson (0-0, 2.35 ERA) to the hill opposite DBU righty Zach Heaton (1-0, 0.00).

Baylor, which is 1-1 in midweek games this year, leads the all-time series with DBU, 53-28. This game will also be streamed on ESPN+, with Pete Sousa and Pat Combs on the call.