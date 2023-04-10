The Baylor baseball team hits the road for a midweek game for the first time this season, taking on No. 21 Dallas Baptist at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Horner Ballpark in Dallas.

Baylor (12-20) took the first meeting from DBU in a thrilling 8-7 extr- inning victory over the Patriots (23-9) on March 7. DBU is 16-4 since then and carries a six-game win streak into Tuesday night. The Bears have not beaten the Patriots twice in a season since 2019.

While Baylor has put up some convincing wins during midweek matchups, carrying a 5-2 record, the Bears have yet to win on the road this season, dropping nine contests away from home.

Junior right-hander Brett Garcia (0-0, 9.69 ERA) will make the start for Baylor while DBU sends lefty Bryson Hammer (4-3, 3.58 ERA) to the mound.