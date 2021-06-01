Baylor baseball team fails to acquire NCAA berth

Baylor baseball’s season is over.
The Bears did not gain entrance into the NCAA tournament on Tuesday. Baylor (31-20) was left out of the NCAA field on Monday, but the Bears were announced as the first team out, so if any team had to withdraw for COVID-19 issues the Bears would be called on as a replacement. However, that didn’t happen, and the Bears will call it a season.
“Not the way we wanted to end, but we’re proud of this team and these guys. Thank you to all the fans for the support this season,” read a tweet from Baylor’s baseball Twitter account.
The Bears will lose a big senior class, led by all-conference stars like catcher Andy Thomas and closer Luke Boyd, but will also return a host of starters, including All-Big 12 centerfielder Jared McKenzie.