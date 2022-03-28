Baylor baseball to host UT-Arlington Tuesday

The Baylor baseball team will kick off a four-game homestand on Tuesday when it faces UT-Arlington at Baylor Ballpark.
The Bears (12-11 overall, 2-4 Big 12) dropped two of three games at Oklahoma in their first Big 12 road series over the weekend. Despite the series loss, they are finding their way at the plate, with four double-digit hit games in their past six. Baylor also ranks second nationally in double plays turned, with 27, or 1.17 per game.
The visiting Mavericks (8-15) took two of three games from conference foe Troy over the weekend.
Right-hander Brett Garcia (0-0, 5.59 ERA) will get his first start of the season for Baylor opposite right-hander Cade Citelli (0-2, 7.36) for UTA.
After Tuesday’s game, Baylor will venture out of Big 12 play this weekend to host East Tennessee State.