Baylor baseball to host UTSA, targeting ninth straight win
Baylor baseball to host UTSA, targeting ninth straight win

The Baylor baseball team will try to extend their winning streak to nine games when they host UT-San Antonio at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark.

The Bears (10-4) have yet to lose at home this season. They’re coming off a three-game weekend sweep over Xavier.

Baylor was originally scheduled to meet the Roadrunners last Saturday as part of a doubleheader against UTSA and LSU in Baton Rouge, La. However, Baylor opted to shake up its schedule to get a weekend home series instead.

UTSA is 5-6 on the season after getting swept by 15th-ranked LSU over the weekend. However, all three games between the Roadrunners and Tigers were close, as LSU won by scores of 3-1, 10-9 and 13-12.

