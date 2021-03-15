Baylor baseball to host UTSA, targeting ninth straight win

The Baylor baseball team will try to extend their winning streak to nine games when they host UT-San Antonio at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark.

The Bears (10-4) have yet to lose at home this season. They’re coming off a three-game weekend sweep over Xavier.

Baylor was originally scheduled to meet the Roadrunners last Saturday as part of a doubleheader against UTSA and LSU in Baton Rouge, La. However, Baylor opted to shake up its schedule to get a weekend home series instead.

UTSA is 5-6 on the season after getting swept by 15th-ranked LSU over the weekend. However, all three games between the Roadrunners and Tigers were close, as LSU won by scores of 3-1, 10-9 and 13-12.