Baylor baseball to open Big 12 slate against Texas Longhorns

The Bears and Longhorns will meet March 19-21 at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears’ other three home series in conference play are West Virginia (April 9-11), Kansas State (May 7-9) and Oklahoma (May 20-22). Baylor’s road trips include TCU (March 26-28), Kansas (April 16-18), Texas Tech (April 23-25) and Oklahoma State (May 14-16).

The Bears will also compete at the Round Rock Classic in Dell Diamond during the nonconference portion of the schedule. The Bears will face Texas A&M, Auburn and Oklahoma in the second annual event, which is slated for Feb. 26-28. The game against the Sooners will count as a nonconference game.