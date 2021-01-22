 Skip to main content
Baylor baseball to open Big 12 slate against Texas Longhorns
The Big 12 released its 2021 conference baseball schedule on Friday, and Baylor will open Big 12 play with a home series against rival Texas.

The Bears and Longhorns will meet March 19-21 at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears’ other three home series in conference play are West Virginia (April 9-11), Kansas State (May 7-9) and Oklahoma (May 20-22). Baylor’s road trips include TCU (March 26-28), Kansas (April 16-18), Texas Tech (April 23-25) and Oklahoma State (May 14-16).

Baylor starts baseball practice next Friday.

The Bears will also compete at the Round Rock Classic in Dell Diamond during the nonconference portion of the schedule. The Bears will face Texas A&M, Auburn and Oklahoma in the second annual event, which is slated for Feb. 26-28. The game against the Sooners will count as a nonconference game.

