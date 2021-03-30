Baylor baseball tops Texas State, 4-2, to end skid

Tre Richardson came up with a big opening-inning extra-base hit, and the Baylor baseball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over Texas State on Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark.

Richardson staked the Bears to a 2-0 first-inning lead with a two-run triple off the Bobcats’ Zeke Wood, scoring Jared McKenzie and Jack Pineda.

Texas State (11-15) came back to tie the game with a Ben McClain sac fly in the second and a Bryce Bonner RBI single in the third.

But Baylor (14-10) took the lead to stay on Antonio Valdez’s RBI single in the fifth, then added some insurance when Kyle Nevin smacked a solo home run in the seventh.

Jacob Ashkinos (3-0) picked up the win on an all-staff kind of pitching day, throwing three innings of scoreless relief. Luke Boyd tossed a scoreless ninth for his fourth save of the year.

The Bears will host North Carolina A&T in a four-game series starting Thursday, including a doubleheader on Friday.