Baylor baseball travels to UT-Arlington Tuesday

After a long, 13-game homestand, it’s back on the road for the Baylor baseball team, which will travel to UT-Arlington on Tuesday.

The Bears (13-6) won Sunday’s finale of their Big 12 series with Texas, 11-2, to salvage a win from the series after dropping the first two games. The Mavericks are 7-11 on the season after dropping two of three games to South Alabama over the weekend.

Right-hander Hambleton Oliver (2-0, 2.25 ERA) will get the start for Baylor against UTA right-hander Cade Winquest (0-2, 6.75).

BU catcher Andy Thomas is swinging one of the hottest bats for the Bears, as he is hitting .524 with two home runs and eight RBIs in his past five games, raising his season average to .370.