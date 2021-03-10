Baylor baseball tweaks schedule, hosting Xavier for weekend series

Alex Box Stadium, the Baylor Bears hardly knew ye.

Turns out the Baylor baseball team will not head to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, this weekend after all. The Bears will instead host Xavier in a three-game series at Baylor Ballpark, starting Friday and ending Sunday.

Baylor was originally scheduled to travel to Baton Rouge on Saturday to play No. 21 LSU and UT-San Antonio. However, the change was no big surprise, as Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez addressed the possibility of tweaking the schedule following the Bears’ series sweep of Memphis on Sunday.

“If weekends open up (for teams) and they want to play three, that would be ideal for us to be able to stay here and play some games here and try to maintain a little bit of consistency Friday, Saturday and Sunday before we start conference the following weekend,” Rodriguez said.

Baylor sits at 7-4 overall following last weekend’s four-game sweep of the Tigers. The series against the Muskeeters (3-4) will indeed allow the Bears to stay in a Friday-through-Sunday rhythm before they open up conference play against Texas the following weekend.