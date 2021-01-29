Baylor baseball unconcerned over preseason rankings

Thomas, the jovial team leader who has willingly adopted the old Richard “I’ve Been Here Forever” Cunningham role, was asked if he gets more excited to play against such top-flight competition and to visit professional ballparks. He fired out his answer even quicker than he could fling a throw to second base to try to cut down a potential base stealer.

“For me, no,” Thomas said. “I think opening weekend, seventh series against a team that’s not very good, it gives me the same juice. It’s ball. It’s a weekend series, a chance to get 10, 12 hits a weekend. The talent may be better on the field, but we’ve still got to play the exact same game. I get excited whether it’s a midweek or it’s a Friday night. I get the same juiced up. I’m just as excited each and every day.”

It’s that kind of mentality Baylor’s older players are hoping to instill in the underclassmen over the next few weeks. It’s that age-old live-for-today, don’t-look-too-far-ahead, take-it-one-pitch-at-a-time approach that coaches and ballplayers have espoused since the days of Abner Doubleday. It may be boring, but it works, they said.

Boyd noted that his pitching repertoire hasn’t changed much since he first arrived at Baylor in 2017. But his results have improved dramatically, as he figured out how to keep the past in its proper perspective.