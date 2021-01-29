Baylor baseball unconcerned over preseason rankings

Rankings, schmankings.
When the Baylor baseball team hustled onto the field at Baylor Ballpark on Friday for their opening preseason practice, they weren’t concerned about some of the predictions lingering out there. A day earlier, the Big 12’s preseason poll was released, and the Bears were slotted eighth out of the conference’s nine baseball teams in a vote by the league’s coaches. You also won't find these guys in any of the preseason Top 25 national polls.
Doesn’t matter, the Bears say. Worst or first, doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks. Just like preseason Big 12 favorite Texas Tech or any of the other teams in the conference, Baylor will soon get its chance to prove itself on the field.
“You know what’s interesting is I’m from (Las) Vegas,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “And the easiest way for me to put this is when you go into a casino, the odds are against you as soon as you walk in. There is not one odd that’s in your favor, and they play it that way. Everything I’ve done in my career, it’s been, ‘Oh, I don’t know if he can do this.’ If I listened to critics, I don’t know if I would actually be doing what I’m doing.”
If you ask the Baylor players, they prefer it that way. They feel like they’re well-suited for the underdog mentality.
“We’re always underrated,” said fifth-year senior catcher Andy Thomas. “Doesn’t matter what it is, we’re always underrated and we love to be there. We’d rather be at the bottom and rise to the top than vice versa. We see that (poll) and it motivates us a little bit, but we don’t spend too much time on it. We just go through our process and get the job done.”
Motivation should not be in short supply in the Baylor clubhouse. The Bears went 10-6 in the abbreviated 2020 season, and they felt like they were just starting to find themselves when they had to pack up their bats and gloves and call it a year. Baylor signaled that it could be a team to reckon with when it swept through three SEC foes Missouri, LSU and Arkansas at the Shriners Classic in Houston.
It’s a new year with a bevy of new faces, but Baylor can at least point to such wins as a reminder of the team’s potential.
“Those were some of the best teams that we faced,” senior closer Luke Boyd said. “They’re great competitors, and with us coming out on top in that tournament it just shows that when we play well — we played phenomenal defense that weekend, unbelievable coaching as well — it shows that when we execute we can compete with anyone at any time. It’s a great stepping stone.
"I know that’s in the past, I don’t know that it helps us this year, but it is good experience to have under our belt. Makes us prepared and lets us know that we should have confidence no matter who we’re facing.”
Baylor will open the 2021 season with a home series against Jacksonville (Fla.) State on Feb. 19-21. The following weekend the Bears will draw a similar test to the one they faced at Minute Maid Park when they compete in the Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond. They’ll play Texas A&M, Auburn and Big 12 rival Oklahoma in that event, which should serve as a barometer of sorts.
Thomas, the jovial team leader who has willingly adopted the old Richard “I’ve Been Here Forever” Cunningham role, was asked if he gets more excited to play against such top-flight competition and to visit professional ballparks. He fired out his answer even quicker than he could fling a throw to second base to try to cut down a potential base stealer.
“For me, no,” Thomas said. “I think opening weekend, seventh series against a team that’s not very good, it gives me the same juice. It’s ball. It’s a weekend series, a chance to get 10, 12 hits a weekend. The talent may be better on the field, but we’ve still got to play the exact same game. I get excited whether it’s a midweek or it’s a Friday night. I get the same juiced up. I’m just as excited each and every day.”
It’s that kind of mentality Baylor’s older players are hoping to instill in the underclassmen over the next few weeks. It’s that age-old live-for-today, don’t-look-too-far-ahead, take-it-one-pitch-at-a-time approach that coaches and ballplayers have espoused since the days of Abner Doubleday. It may be boring, but it works, they said.
Boyd noted that his pitching repertoire hasn’t changed much since he first arrived at Baylor in 2017. But his results have improved dramatically, as he figured out how to keep the past in its proper perspective.
“I think in the previous years I let my previous pitch affect my next pitch, when obviously you don’t want that,” said Boyd, who was 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA and six saves in nine appearances in 2020. “I want to teach the young guys that, that you really need to focus one pitch at a time. Whatever Andy throws down with his fingers, all your focus in the world is on that one pitch. After you release that ball, you can’t do anything. It’s out of your control, you’re just another defender on the field. … That’s basically my mentality every time I step on the rubber.”
Plenty of questions still surround the Bears. They’ll start trying to uncover the answers over these few weeks of practice leading up to the season. In 2021, every team is more mysterious than ever, which is another reason why Rodriguez isn’t exactly offended by his Big 12 coaching colleagues’ prediction for the Bears.
“Nobody has seen anybody play in two years, so it’s going to be interesting to just kind of see,” he said. “Unfortunately, we still have to play the games. And if we were going paper against paper, that would be one thing. But that’s the joy of this is we actually still get to go play. And just like in Vegas, sometimes there’s some people that win a lot."