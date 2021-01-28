Baylor baseball understands flexibility is paramount in 2021

It happens a bunch every baseball season. An outfielder misreads the ball as it comes off the hitter’s bat — perhaps he lunges the wrong direction at the outset — and then as he tracks the ball you can almost see the thought bubble pop up over his head: “Oh crap, I’ve got to get on my horse to get to this one!” Often, the really good outfielders still manage to cover enough ground to still make the catch.
Such plays seem to be a fitting analogy for 2021. Never has there been a baseball season where adjusting on the fly will be quite as important.
Baylor’s baseball team will open up preseason practices on Friday in preparation for the season-opening home series with Jacksonville State beginning Feb. 19. After last season never made it through mid-March, the Bears are more than ready to get it rolling again.
Then again, they’d better be.
“That’s one of the things that we have already discussed with them is that the opportunity is going to be huge for people, and they have to be ready,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “There are going to be times where I’m not going to have the opportunity to say, ‘Hey, you’re going to be starting five days from now.’ It could be you’re starting tomorrow, or I need you to in and two innings on this day. … It’s going to be really important for guys to be really flexible.”
In that regard, Baylor’s expanded roster size should come in handy. The NCAA granted 2020 spring sports seniors the option to return for 2021, and several BU players took that option. Players like pitchers Jimmy Winston, Hayden Kettler, Luke Boyd and Logan Freeman and catcher Andy Thomas are back to hopefully finish what they started with one last go-round. Add those veterans to all the other returners plus the incoming freshman class, and Baylor will be able to rely on a roster that currently lists 46 players on it. The NCAA lifted the old 35-player roster cap in order to accommodate 2021’s player explosion.
“Watching two teams in instrasquad play against each other with the competitive nature that they had was really exciting to see, with the level of competition and the level of talent on each team,” Rodriguez said. “That was really fun to watch.
“Knowing that our depth is probably our strength, the depth that we have at all our different positions is going to be a key this year, obviously, because if anybody tests positive (for COVID-19) or anybody has contact tracing issues. I think those are going to be keys for us, just because I don’t know if we’ve had that kind of depth offensively and defensively in the past.”
The Bears put three players on the Big 12’s Preseason All-Conference Team — Thomas, a career .323 hitter who’s back for his fifth year, Boyd, the hard-throwing right-hander who made six saves in his nine appearances in 2020, and freshman outfielder Jared McKenzie, who impressed in his short 16-game debut with a .406 batting average, 12 runs, five RBIs and four stolen bases.
Rodriguez has also liked what he’s seen from returners like infielder/outfielder Kyle Nevin, infielder Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo and pitcher Blake Helton.
Yet even with all of the seasoned vets, several newcomers should push to see their name scrawled on the lineup card. Rodriguez raved about the potential of freshman outfielder/left-handed pitcher Cam Caley out of The Woodlands. “Very few times in my career have I actually had someone who can do things as well as he does, so he’s going to be another interesting one to watch,” Rodriguez said.
The coach mentioned infielder Jack Pineda, left-handed pitcher Luke Thompson, infielder Antonio Valdez and catcher JD Gregson as other newcomers who could make an instant impact. And one of the most intriguing additions is Baylor’s latest two-sport athlete — freshman Blake Shapen, who doubles as a quarterback for Dave Aranda’s football team. Shapen dazzled as a high school standout at Evangel Christian in Shreveport, La., and was ranked as the No. 4 baseball player in Louisiana as a senior and an Under Armour All-American as a shortstop.
Naturally, Shapen will have some spring football responsibilities, but Rodriguez doesn’t mind sharing.
“We can be really flexible with our schedule, just because we have the ability to go later, go earlier. I can have him hit later, take ground balls,” Rodriguez said. “I’m not overly concerned about that part of it. It’s just making sure he does what he needs to do to learn all the plays he needs to learn, whether it’s at short, third or second base. … But watching him making some throws, make some plays, at short the other day in practice was really, really impressive. There’s certain things he does where I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s pretty good.’”
The Big 12 flirted with the idea of playing four-game series with a pair of doubleheaders unfolding over two days. Ultimately, the coaches settled on a traditional 24-game conference schedule with eight three-game series spread over a traditional Friday-Saturday-Sunday format. Nevertheless, given the unpredictability of playing a season during a pandemic, Rodriguez knows that the schedule that Baylor starts the season with will probably look different than the finishing itinerary. As it is, he’s already revised the schedule numerous times since he started working on it.
“As baseball players and as coaches, we’re so used to adjusting on the fly,” the Baylor coach said. “We know that if I need to call Texas A&M and go, ‘Hey, can I jump in your series with whoever it is,’ we’d be able to do that. I’ve already talked to Rob (Childress) over at A&M and he said, ‘Absolutely, just let us know.’ I think all of us understand that it’s unique times and we’re going to have to make some adjustments according to that. But at the same time, making sure we all get the opportunity to play our games.”
Bear Facts
Baylor has picked up a game against UT-San Antonio. The Bears will host the Roadrunners on March 16 at Baylor Ballpark. … The Big 12 coaches put out their preseason baseball poll on Thursday, and Baylor has been slotted eighth among the league’s nine baseball teams. Texas Tech, a College World Series qualifier in 2018 and 2019, picked up seven first-place votes and was tabbed as the preseason favorite. … Baylor senior pitcher Logan Freeman should not be confused with McLennan Community College pitcher Logan Freeman. The MCC hurler is a freshman left-hander out of Bryan. The BU pitcher is a senior right-hander from Buffalo, Texas — who also used to pitch for MCC in 2017 and ’18. Confused? It's understandable. Highlanders head coach Mitch Thompson said he has his new freshman listed as “Logan Freeman2” in his phone contacts.