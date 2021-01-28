Baylor baseball understands flexibility is paramount in 2021

The Big 12 flirted with the idea of playing four-game series with a pair of doubleheaders unfolding over two days. Ultimately, the coaches settled on a traditional 24-game conference schedule with eight three-game series spread over a traditional Friday-Saturday-Sunday format. Nevertheless, given the unpredictability of playing a season during a pandemic, Rodriguez knows that the schedule that Baylor starts the season with will probably look different than the finishing itinerary. As it is, he’s already revised the schedule numerous times since he started working on it.

“As baseball players and as coaches, we’re so used to adjusting on the fly,” the Baylor coach said. “We know that if I need to call Texas A&M and go, ‘Hey, can I jump in your series with whoever it is,’ we’d be able to do that. I’ve already talked to Rob (Childress) over at A&M and he said, ‘Absolutely, just let us know.’ I think all of us understand that it’s unique times and we’re going to have to make some adjustments according to that. But at the same time, making sure we all get the opportunity to play our games.”

Bear Facts

Baylor has picked up a game against UT-San Antonio. The Bears will host the Roadrunners on March 16 at Baylor Ballpark. … The Big 12 coaches put out their preseason baseball poll on Thursday, and Baylor has been slotted eighth among the league’s nine baseball teams. Texas Tech, a College World Series qualifier in 2018 and 2019, picked up seven first-place votes and was tabbed as the preseason favorite. … Baylor senior pitcher Logan Freeman should not be confused with McLennan Community College pitcher Logan Freeman. The MCC hurler is a freshman left-hander out of Bryan. The BU pitcher is a senior right-hander from Buffalo, Texas — who also used to pitch for MCC in 2017 and ’18. Confused? It's understandable. Highlanders head coach Mitch Thompson said he has his new freshman listed as “Logan Freeman2” in his phone contacts.

