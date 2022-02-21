Baylor baseball welcomes in Houston Baptist

Baylor’s baseball team will try to lock down its first win of the 2022 season when it hosts Houston Baptist at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark.

Left-hander Kobe Andrade, a transfer from Texas A&M, is scheduled to get the start for the Bears (0-3), who were swept by Maryland over the weekend. HBU will counter with right-hander Will Ripoll.

The visiting Huskies are coached by Lance Berkman, the former Houston Astros All-Star who’s in his first year leading HBU.