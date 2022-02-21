 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor baseball welcomes in Houston Baptist
0 Comments

Baylor baseball welcomes in Houston Baptist

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Baylor’s baseball team will try to lock down its first win of the 2022 season when it hosts Houston Baptist at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark.

Left-hander Kobe Andrade, a transfer from Texas A&M, is scheduled to get the start for the Bears (0-3), who were swept by Maryland over the weekend. HBU will counter with right-hander Will Ripoll.

The visiting Huskies are coached by Lance Berkman, the former Houston Astros All-Star who’s in his first year leading HBU.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The final Beijing Winter Olympic medal roundup

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert