Baylor baseball welcomes UTSA for home battle

The Baylor baseball team will return to the diamond on Tuesday when it welcomes UTSA to Baylor Ballpark for a 6:30 p.m. nonconference tilt.

The Bears (10-9) opened Big 12 play this past weekend with a series loss to TCU, as the Frogs won the first two before Baylor salvaged a 7-3 win in Sunday’s finale. Nevertheless, Baylor got it going offensively in the final two games, banging out 31 hits in elevating the team batting average to .253.

Baylor’s top two hitters in the order, Jack Pineda and Tre Richardson, have led the way, as Pineda is up to a .301 average with 21 runs scored, eight RBIs and eight stolen bases in 10 attempts. Richardson, meanwhile, raised his average 50 points over the weekend and is now hitting .312 with 19 runs, two home runs and 12 RBIs.

The Roadrunners enter with a 12-7 record. Like Baylor, they dropped two of three games last weekend to a conference opponent, Louisiana Tech.