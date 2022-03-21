 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor baseball welcomes UTSA for home battle

  • 0
Baylor TCU (copy)

Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda (with ball) and the Bears will face UTSA in a nonconference game Tuesday.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The Baylor baseball team will return to the diamond on Tuesday when it welcomes UTSA to Baylor Ballpark for a 6:30 p.m. nonconference tilt.

The Bears (10-9) opened Big 12 play this past weekend with a series loss to TCU, as the Frogs won the first two before Baylor salvaged a 7-3 win in Sunday’s finale. Nevertheless, Baylor got it going offensively in the final two games, banging out 31 hits in elevating the team batting average to .253.

Baylor’s top two hitters in the order, Jack Pineda and Tre Richardson, have led the way, as Pineda is up to a .301 average with 21 runs scored, eight RBIs and eight stolen bases in 10 attempts. Richardson, meanwhile, raised his average 50 points over the weekend and is now hitting .312 with 19 runs, two home runs and 12 RBIs.

The Roadrunners enter with a 12-7 record. Like Baylor, they dropped two of three games last weekend to a conference opponent, Louisiana Tech.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US demands Russia allow access to detained Brittney Griner

US demands Russia allow access to detained Brittney Griner

The United States stepped up its push Friday for consular access to Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who is detained in Russia on allegations of drug smuggling, as a member of a Russian state-backed prison monitoring group said Griner was faring well behind bars.

Watch Now: Related Video

The ultimate game changer: Robotic umpires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert