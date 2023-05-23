Baylor baseball shortstop Kolby Branch and catcher Cortlan Castle picked up All-Big 12 merits as announced by the conference Tuesday.

Branch was unanimously selected to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team while Castle received honorable mention distinction.

Branch led the Bears in nearly every offensive category, hitting .325 with 69 hits, 49 runs, six homer and 41 RBI. His 17 doubles were one shy of the program’s freshman record and ranked tied for fourth nationally among Power 5 freshmen. Branch finished his first season of collegiate baseball with more walks than strikeouts, 39 to 38, and was the only Bear to start and play in every game this year.

The Lovejoy High School product is the 13th Baylor freshman to earn a spot on the Big 12 rookie team and the fourth unanimous selection out of the last seven, following Shea Langeliers (2017), Nick Loftin (2018) and Chase Wehsener (2019).

In his sophomore season with the Bears, Castle led Baylor in league play and ranked fifth in the Big 12 with a .393 batting average and hit .299 overall in 2023.