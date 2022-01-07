 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor baseball's McKenzie pockets preseason accolade
Baylor baseball's McKenzie pockets preseason accolade

Baylor outfielder Jared McKenzie made the Perfect Game/Rawlings Preseason All-America Team.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor baseball’s Jared McKenzie pocketed another preseason accolade on Friday, as he was selected to the Perfect Game/Rawlings Preseason All-American Team.

McKenzie, a third-team honoree at outfielder, hit .383 last season with 10 home runs, 62 runs scored and 44 RBIs. The third-year sophomore carries a .389 career batting average, best in program history.

Other Big 12 players named to the team were Oklahoma State pitcher Justin Campbell, Texas Tech infielder Jace Jung, Texas designated hitter Ivan Melendez, Texas pitcher Pete Hansen and TCU pitcher Austin Krob.

Baylor will open its season at home Feb. 18 with a three-game series against Maryland.

