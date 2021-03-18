Baylor baseball's McKenzie puts well-stocked tool belt to good use

They say a good carpenter doesn’t blame his tools. A good ballplayer, on the other hand, not only doesn’t blame his tools, he uses them to build diamond-encrusted masterpieces.
By maximizing his wealth of God-given ability, Jared McKenzie is fast on his way to becoming one of the best players in all of college baseball.
“That, for me, has been one of the greatest things as a coach, to watch kids consistently get better in refining their games,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “Some kids can really pitch, some kids can really hit, but there are some kids who really refine the details of their game that start to separate themselves, the top percent guys. ... Jared is slowly starting to do that.”
In 2020, McKenzie gained Freshman All-America recognition from Collegiate Baseball in his 16-game, COVID-shortened debut. This year the rangy centerfielder from Round Rock might make the full-fledged All-America team that’s not just reserved for freshmen. Yeah, he’s that good.
Makes you wonder why the University of Texas didn’t recruit him. At any rate, the 10th-ranked Longhorns (12-5) will get a close-up look at McKenzie’s full range of abilities when they face the surging Bears (12-4) in the Big 12-opening series this weekend at Baylor Ballpark.
“They did not (recruit me),” McKenzie said. “Both my parents went to school there, and I grew up going to Longhorn football games. I never went to baseball games, honestly. But as much as I went there and went to those games, I wanted a change and something different. But I’m excited for this weekend to play against them and have a little back-and-forth with my parents.”
McKenzie tried his hand at all manner of sports growing up, and actually played football, basketball and baseball his freshman year at Round Rock in the 2015-16 school year. Jared’s father Chad has officiated high school and lower-level college football games for years, so Jared spent plenty of time around the gridiron. Even still, he was always a seamhead above all. “Baseball was always my sport,” he said.
In McKenzie’s sophomore baseball season he realized that playing at the college level was a dream that existed beyond his imagination. He committed to sharpening every aspect of the game, and Baylor was the first school that took notice.
“They were my first school I ever talked to. Right from the get-go I was interested,” McKenzie said. “I kept in contact with them for a while, and they came out and watched me play quite a bit. I think it was my junior year when I decided to commit. Just the culture here at the university is amazing. And the people. I always tell people who are asking, ‘How do you like Baylor? What do you think about it?’ I think ultimately it’s a big enough school where you don’t know everyone, but it’s small enough to where you get to know a good amount of people.”
Baylor’s coaching staff liked what they saw in McKenzie. But then what’s not to like? He possessed top-line speed, he covered plenty of real estate both in center field and on the basepaths, he could hit to all fields.
So, sure, McKenzie was “tooled up,” as coaches are apt to say. But where the Bears really lucked out is that McKenzie was far from the kind of player who would stuff all his tools in a drawer until he absolutely needed them. Rather, he sharpened those babies daily.
“The biggest thing about Jared is that he has consistently gotten better year after year,” Rodriguez said. “When we first recruited him, he was a pretty good player, and then he developed his senior year where you were like, ‘Wow. He has a chance to be a really good player.’ Obviously last year in his freshman year, part of his freshman year, he showed that he’s going to be a really fun kid to watch. This year he’s kind of improved on that again.”
In his 16-game audition in 2020 before COVID arrived, McKenzie started all of the Bears’ games in center and played brilliant, errorless defense. At the plate, he hit .406 with 12 runs scored, five RBIs and four stolen bases while manning the leadoff spot in the order.
That was just a teaser. Baylor’s season was hardly longer than a TikTok video. Over the offseason, McKenzie concentrated on being more selective, for looking for pitches he could launch. It came on the advice of Baylor’s coaches, who wanted him to become a more complete hitter.
He’s not a finished product, but so far, so good. In the same number of games he played in 2020, McKenzie has drilled six home runs after not hitting any last spring.
“My entire approach has been, especially last year as a freshman in the leadoff spot, it’s, ‘Hit the ball right back at the pitcher. Hit the ball as hard as I can up the middle and let my hands work,’” McKenzie said. “I remember having my meeting with the coaches and in those hitters’ counts, they said to bring it up a little bit. So it came to the point where if I had a 1-0, 2-0, 3-1, any sort of hitters’ count, I was going to try to let it eat and put the ball in the gaps a little bit.
“Before this past week I still hadn’t hit a ball where it was like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s going to go out.’ I just happened to put a good swing on it and they just happened to go out. Which is nice. I’m not a big home run guy, but I’ll take it.”
He’s still got a garage-full of other tools he can utilize. McKenzie is hitting .411 with 20 RBIs, two stolen bases and a .753 slugging percentage. His 27 runs scored lead the country.
Oh, and he’s just as prone to preventing runs and he is producing them. That showed last weekend against Xavier, when he scaled the wall in left-center to steal a home run away from the Musketeers’ Kody Darcy.
So, what’s better — hitting a home run or robbing one?
“I think it depends,” said McKenzie, who added that he recently answered the same question from a teammate. “Robbing one is pretty sweet, because it’s something you always mess around with as a kid. You throw a ball up and somebody wants to say, ‘Let me go rob one.’ ... But when you smash a ball over the right-field wall and you know it’s gone, that’s a pretty good feeling, too. But I haven’t done that yet, so I think I’m going to have to go with robbing the home run.”
McKenzie is nearly as quick with a chuckle as he is hoofing it down the first base line on an infield hit attempt. He has an easygoing, devil-may-care personality that belies his rugged work ethic. Ask him about possibly hitting .400 over a full season, and he’ll respond, “If it happens, great, if not, I’m just going to keep doing my thing.” Ask him about playing baseball beyond college, and he’ll admit that it’s his dream, but that he’s living for today.
It’s a perspective he couldn’t help but strengthen after COVID halted that promising 2020 season. What pained him the most was seeing the game taken away from the seniors.
More than anything about baseball — even more than hitting a walk-off jimmy jack — McKenzie appreciates being one of the dudes.
“It’s the guys. Honestly, sometimes you can run out there and it can be a lot, with practices and lifts. You see them 24-7,” he said. “They’re the ones who push you. Right now me and Jack Pineda, we go back and forth about what our batting average is. It just pushes each other to see who’s going to do better that day. Yes, we’re competing with each other, but it’s for a good purpose for the team. That’s what makes it fun. Just to go out there and have a good time.”
Bear Facts
This weekend’s series pits two of the hottest teams in the land. The Bears carry a 10-game winning streak into Friday’s opener, while the Longhorns have won 12 of their past 14, including a three-game sweep of No. 12 South Carolina last weekend. … There are three K’s in UT starter Kolby Kubichek’s name, but 25 on his ledger. The right-hander averages 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Not surprisingly, Baylor’s Steve Rodriguez said that limiting strikeouts will be key for his team’s hitters in this series. … Baylor’s series against the Longhorns will complete a 13-game homestand, the program’s longest since 2011. The Bears haven’t lost at home in 2021.