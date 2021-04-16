Baylor baseball's opener with Kansas delayed

Baylor baseball’s opener with Kansas was rained out, and the Bears will now play a doubleheader with the Jayhawks starting at noon Saturday in Lawrence, Kan.

Baylor (22-11 overall, 3-6 Big 12) actually played Kansas (20-13, 2-7) in a weather-induced doubleheader the last time it traveled to Lawrence in 2019. The Bears swept that twinbill.

Tyler Thomas will start the opener for the Bears, opposite Kansas right-hander Ryan Cyr, while the second game features Blake Helton taking the hill against Kansas righty Cole Larsen.