Baylor baseball's Thomas, Pineda, Nevin honored on All-Shriners team

A trio of Baylor players were announced as members of this year’s Shriners College Classic All-Tournament Team Tuesday, and pitcher Tyler Thomas was named as the event’s Most Outstanding Player.

Shortstop Jack Pineda and outfielder Kyle Nevin joined Thomas on the team.

Thomas hurled the Bears to a 2-1 win over then-No. 23 UCLA to open the event. The fifth-year senior didn’t give up a run until the ninth while striking out 10 and walking none. Thomas was also chosen as the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week for his efforts.

Thomas becomes the fifth Baylor player all-time to be named the Most Outstanding Player of the Shriners Children’s College Classic, joining Cal Towey (2013), Michael Griffin (2003), Tim Hartshorn (2002) and Kelly Shoppach (2001).

Nevin hit .400 (4-for-10) for the tournament with one home run, six RBIs and a stolen base. Pineda went 4-for-12 with five runs scored and two extra-base hits, a double and a home run.

The Bears (6-5) will return to action Wednesday at Abilene Christian.