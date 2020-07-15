Baylor basketball lands highly ranked 2021 guard

Baylor basketball hooked a big fish for its first commitment of the Class of 2021.

Langston Love, a 6-4 guard from Monteverde Academy in Monteverde, Florida, announced his commitment to Scott Drew’s Bears on Wednesday. Love is the 22nd-ranked player nationally in the 2021 class by ESPN, making him Baylor’s highest-ranked recruit since Drew and company landed No. 3-ranked Isaiah Austin in 2012.

“The path I’ve taken to this point has not been an easy one,” Love said in a video on his Twitter feed announcing his pledge. “I’ve overcome doubt and adversity every step of the way. But these challenges have made me strong and resilient. I know this is only the beginning, but I’m excited for my next chapter. With that being said, I’ll be committing to Baylor University.”

Love chose Baylor over an impressive list of suitors. He had offers from the likes of UCLA, Texas, Stanford, Kansas, Villanova, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Texas A&M and Oklahoma State, among others.

He is a San Antonio native who transferred to Monteverde prior to the 2019-20 season. Monteverde is one of the most successful programs in the country and a prolific factory for churning out top players, including current NBA stars Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and R.J. Barrett.

Love played on a loaded Monteverde team that went 25-0 in 2019-20 and featured three McDonald’s All-Americans in Scottie Barnes (Florida State), Day’Ron Sharpe (North Carolina) and Cade Cunningham, an Oklahoma State signee who won Naismith National Player of the Year honors.