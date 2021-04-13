Baylor basketball parade tonight in downtown Waco

Baylor’s national championship men’s basketball team will be honored with a parade in downtown Waco on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

After the parade winds down Austin Avenue, a ceremony will be held outside of Waco City Hall at about 6:30 p.m. to honor the Bears, who dominated Gonzaga, 86-70, to capture Baylor’s first men’s basketball national championship on April 5 in Indianapolis.

Fans will hear from Baylor coach Scott Drew, players and other special guests.

The Bears will be presented the championship trophy by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

The trophy is sponsored by Ferris Mowers.

The parade route will start at 14th street and proceed to 3rd street, just outside city hall. The parade will include players, coaches, administrators, invited guests, local city officials and other honorees.

The Bears finished the season with a 28-2 record and won the Big 12 title with a 13-1 mark. They ended their historic season by sweeping six games in the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, including wins over Hartford, Wisconsin, Villanova, Arkansas, Houston and Gonzaga.

