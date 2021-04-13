Baylor basketball parade tonight in downtown Waco

Baylor guard Jordan Turner cuts down the net after winning the championship game against Gonzaga on April 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Staff report
Baylor’s national championship men’s basketball team will be honored with a parade in downtown Waco on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
After the parade winds down Austin Avenue, a ceremony will be held outside of Waco City Hall at about 6:30 p.m. to honor the Bears, who dominated Gonzaga, 86-70, to capture Baylor’s first men’s basketball national championship on April 5 in Indianapolis.
Fans will hear from Baylor coach Scott Drew, players and other special guests.
The Bears will be presented the championship trophy by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
The trophy is sponsored by Ferris Mowers.
The parade route will start at 14th street and proceed to 3rd street, just outside city hall. The parade will include players, coaches, administrators, invited guests, local city officials and other honorees.
The Bears finished the season with a 28-2 record and won the Big 12 title with a 13-1 mark. They ended their historic season by sweeping six games in the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, including wins over Hartford, Wisconsin, Villanova, Arkansas, Houston and Gonzaga.
Photo gallery
PHOTOS — Baylor Bears triumphant with NCAA title win over Gonzaga, 86-70
Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) fights for a rebound with Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) blocks a shot by Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor forward Flo Thamba fights for a loose ball with Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi, left, shoots over Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) and guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor fans cheer during the first half of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor fans cheer during the first half of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor head coach Scott Drew watches during the first half of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) drives to the basket ahead of Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Baylor forward Flo Thamba shoots over Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert, left, during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) passes around Baylor forward Flo Thamba, right, during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few watches from the bench during the first half of the championship game against Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) drives to the basket ahead of Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard (3) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, left, greets Baylor head coach Scott Drew before the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Players jump for the opening tipoff at the start of the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor guard MaCio Teague drives past Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Gonzaga fans react during team introductions of the NCAA Final Four college championship basketball game between Gonzaga and Baylor during a watch party at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Young Kwak
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, left, greets Baylor head coach Scott Drew before the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor players stand on the court during the national anthem before the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Gonzaga fans watch team introductions during the NCAA Final Four college championship basketball game between Gonzaga and Baylor during a watch party at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Young Kwak
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, center, is introduced before the championship game against Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
A Baylor fan cheers before the start of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
General exterior view of Lucas Oil Stadium at night before Baylor played Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament championship basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Baylor and Gonzaga players warm up before the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
A worker holds up a program before the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
A Gonzaga fan posses with a group of Baylor fans before Baylor played Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament championship basketball game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Entrance of Lucas Oil Stadium before Baylor played Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament championship basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
A logo for 1980 and 1991 Final Four is shown before the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Fans pose with a Final Four logo before Baylor plays Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament championship basketball game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
A logo for 1980 Final Four is shown before the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Baylor fans walk to the stadium before Baylor played Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament championship basketball game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
A pedestrian walks past a mock championship trophy before Baylor plays Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament championship basketball game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Fans pose with a mock championship trophy before Baylor plays Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament championship basketball game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Basketball fans pose infant of a Final Four logo before Baylor plays Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament championship basketball game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
A vendor toys to sell March Madness masks before Baylor played Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament championship basketball game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
General exterior view of Lucas Oil Stadium before Baylor plays Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament championship basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Baylor head coach Scott Drew, center, celebrates with guard Adam Flagler (10) and guard Jared Butler (12) during a timeout in the first half of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) celebrates with teammate guard Adam Flagler (10) during a timeout in the first half of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) fouls Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor guard Adam Flagler is fouled by Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme loses control of the ball in front of Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Baylor guard Matthew Mayer drives around Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert, left, during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) drives around Gonzaga guard Aaron Cook, left, during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few questions a call during the first half of the championship game against Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) blocks a shot by Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) celebrates after blocking a shot by Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) celebrates after blocking a shot by Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor forward Flo Thamba, center, fights for a loose ball with Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, left, and guard Jalen Suggs, right, during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, fights for a loose ball with Baylor guard MaCio Teague, right, during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) fights for a loose ball with Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, right, during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, shoots over Baylor forward Flo Thamba during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) shoots over Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) shoots over Gonzaga forward Anton Watson during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) fights for a rebound with Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert, left, drives to the basket ahead of Baylor forward Flo Thamba, right, during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few reacts on the bench during the first half of the championship game against Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, left, fights for a loose ball with Baylor guard Davion Mitchell, right, during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) passes around Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Gonzaga fans react while watching the NCAA Final Four college championship basketball game between Gonzaga and Baylor during a watch party at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Young Kwak
Gonzaga fans react while watching the NCAA Final Four college championship basketball game between Gonzaga and Baylor during a watch party at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Young Kwak
Gonzaga fans react while watching the NCAA Final Four college championship basketball game between Gonzaga and Baylor during a watch party at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Young Kwak
Baylor guard MaCio Teague, left, picks up a loose ball over Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, right, during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi drives to the basket ahead of teammate guard Jalen Suggs (1) and Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor head coach Scott Drew directs his team during the first half of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor head coach Scott Drew watches from the bench during the first half of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Baylor guard MaCio Teague, right, shoots over Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) and guard Jalen Suggs (1) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme loses control of the ball in front of Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) during the first half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Baylor head coach Scott Drew reacts during the first half of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi (11) shoots ahead of Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) drives around Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, right, during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Baylor head coach Scott Drew directs his team during the second half of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) shoots over Baylor forward Flo Thamba during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, right, celebrates in front of Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) after making a basket during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates after making a basket during the second half of the championship game against Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates in front of Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0) after making a basket during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates after making a basket during the second half of the championship game against Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) dunks the ball against Gonzaga during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) dunks the ball over Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, left, and forward Anton Watson (22) during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) shoots over Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) shoots between Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, left, and guard Andrew Nembhard (3) during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme loses control of the ball ahead of Baylor guard Mark Vital, rear, during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) celebrates with teammate guard Adam Flagler (10) during the second half of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) celebrates with teammate guard Adam Flagler (10) during a timeout in the second half of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor guard Mark Vital celebrates during the second half of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) blocks a shot by Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) shoots between Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, left, and guard Andrew Nembhard (3) during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor guard Jared Butler shoots over Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor guard Matthew Mayer, left, draws a charging call on Gonzaga forward Drew Timme during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Baylor forward Flo Thamba is fouled by Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) while driving to the basket during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard is fouled by Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Baylor guard MaCio Teague (31) drives to the basket ahead over Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi rests on the court after getting injured during the second half of the championship game against Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) drives up court past Gonzaga guard Aaron Cook (4) during the second half of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor fans celebrate during the second half of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Baylor guard Jared Butler, right, celebrates with teammate guard MaCio Teague (31) in front of Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) at the end of the championship game in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) walks on the court at the end of the championship game against Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) walks on the court at the end of the championship game against Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor head coach Scott Drew gets a hug from guard Mark Vital at the end of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) hugs Jalen Suggs (1) as Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) looks on at the end of the championship game against Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) and Baylor guard Mark Vital (11) celebrate at the end of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor players celebrate at the end of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor players huddle on the court at the end of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor guard Mark Vital celebrates at the end of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) celebrates at the end of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor players celebrate with the trophy at the end of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) gets a hug from teammate forward Corey Kispert, left, at the end of the championship game against Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Gonzaga fans react while watching the NCAA Final Four college championship basketball game between Gonzaga and Baylor during a watch party at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Young Kwak
Gonzaga fans react while watching the NCAA Final Four college championship basketball game between Gonzaga and Baylor during a watch party at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Young Kwak
Gonzaga fans react while watching the NCAA Final Four college championship basketball game between Gonzaga and Baylor during a watch party at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Young Kwak
Gonzaga fans react while watching the final minutes of the NCAA Final Four college championship basketball game between Gonzaga and Baylor, which Baylor won, during a watch party at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Young Kwak
Gonzaga fans react while watching the final minutes of the NCAA Final Four college championship basketball game between Gonzaga and Baylor, which Baylor won, during a watch party at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Young Kwak
Gonzaga fans react while watching the end of the NCAA Final Four college championship basketball game between Gonzaga and Baylor, which Baylor won, during a watch party at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Young Kwak
Gonzaga fans react while watching the final minutes of the NCAA Final Four college championship basketball game between Gonzaga and Baylor, which Baylor won, during a watch party at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Young Kwak
Gonzaga fans react while watching the final minutes of the NCAA Final Four college championship basketball game between Gonzaga and Baylor, which Baylor won, during a watch party at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Young Kwak
Gonzaga fans react while watching the final minutes of the NCAA Final Four college championship basketball game between Gonzaga and Baylor, which Baylor won, during a watch party at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Young Kwak
Baylor players and coaches celebrate after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor players and coaches celebrate with the trophy after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) gets a hug from teammate forward Corey Kispert, left, as Drew Timme (2) looks on at the end of the championship game against Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Baylor head coach Scott Drew holds the trophy after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Baylor players and coaches celebrate after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor guard Jared Butler cuts down the net after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua holds the trophy after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor players and coaches celebrate after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) and Mark Vital (11) celebrate at the end of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor guard Mark Vital cuts down the net after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor players celebrate with the trophy after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor guard Matthew Mayer cuts down the net after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor head coach Scott Drew, right, celebrates after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor players celebrate on the court after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor head coach Scott Drew cuts down the net after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor head coach Scott Drew celebrates after cutting down the net after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor head coach Scott Drew cuts down the net after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Gonzaga fans react while watching the NCAA Final Four college championship basketball game between Gonzaga and Baylor during a watch party at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Young Kwak
Baylor guard MaCio Teague celebrates on the court after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor guard Jared Butler celebrates as he walks off the court after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) sits with the trophy after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) sits with the trophy after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Baylor guard Mark Vital holds the trophy after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor guard Jordan Turner cuts down the net after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Baylor guard MaCio Teague celebrates after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Baylor head coach Scott Drew walks off the court after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Gonzaga cheerleaders perform in front of fans before the NCAA Final Four college championship basketball game between Gonzaga and Baylor during a watch party at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Young Kwak
Gonzaga fans react while watching the NCAA Final Four college championship basketball game between Gonzaga and Baylor during a watch party at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Young Kwak
Gonzaga fans react while watching the NCAA Final Four college championship basketball game between Gonzaga and Baylor during a watch party at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Young Kwak
Gonzaga fans react while watching the NCAA Final Four college championship basketball game between Gonzaga and Baylor during a watch party at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Young Kwak
Gonzaga fans react while watching the NCAA Final Four college championship basketball game between Gonzaga and Baylor during a watch party at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash., Monday, April 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Young Kwak
