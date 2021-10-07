Baylor basketball players meeting with fans Saturday

Members of the national champion Baylor men’s basketball team will be available for a meet-and-greet time on Saturday prior to Baylor’s football game with West Virginia.

Fans can take photos with the players, though autograph requests are not being accepted.

The event will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Brazos Parking area, 1400 MLK Drive, across from McLane Stadium. The team will be split up into two groups. Group 1, with Adam Flagler, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Flo Thamba, Zach Loveday, Dale Bonner, Langston Love and Jeremy Sochan, will be on hand from 8:30 to 9:30.

The second group consists of Matthew Mayer, James Akinjo, Austin Sacks, Dain Dainja, Kendall Brown, LJ Cryer and Jordan Turner, and will meet with fans from 9:30 to 10:30.

The event is sponsored by Alliance Bank Central Texas.