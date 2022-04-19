 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor basketball signee Dillon Hunter gets release

  • 0

Sunrise Christian (Kan.) Academy guard Dillon Hunter has received his release from Baylor, a spokesperson for the university confirmed.

Hunter had signed with Baylor in November as part of a 2022 class that includes McDonald’s All-American guard Keyonte George and four-star center Joshua Ojianwuna.

With his release from Baylor, the 6-3 Hunter has re-opened his recruitment. Hunter is a three-star prospect by Rivals.com who has also been recruited by Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, and Georgia Tech.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former world tennis player Ashleigh Barty to play in gold exhibition series

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert