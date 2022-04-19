 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor basketball signee Hunter gets release

  • 0

Sunrise Christian (Kan.) Academy guard Dillon Hunter has received his release from Baylor, a spokesperson for the university confirmed.

Hunter had signed with Baylor in November as part of a 2022 class that includes McDonald’s All-American guard Keyonte George and four-star center Joshua Ojianwuna.

With his release from Baylor, the 6-3 Hunter has re-opened his recruitment. Hunter is a three-star prospect by Rivals.com who has also been recruited by Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, and Georgia Tech.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former world tennis player Ashleigh Barty to play in gold exhibition series

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert