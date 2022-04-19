Baylor basketball signee Hunter gets release

Sunrise Christian (Kan.) Academy guard Dillon Hunter has received his release from Baylor, a spokesperson for the university confirmed.
Hunter had signed with Baylor in November as part of a 2022 class that includes McDonald’s All-American guard Keyonte George and four-star center Joshua Ojianwuna.
With his release from Baylor, the 6-3 Hunter has re-opened his recruitment. Hunter is a three-star prospect by Rivals.com who has also been recruited by Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, and Georgia Tech.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
