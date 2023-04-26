Baylor men's basketball has signed transfer guard Jayden Nunn to a Financial Aid Contract, head coach Scott Drew announced Wednesday.

Nunn, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound junior guard, brings the experience of 66 games and 64 starts over the last two seasons for the VCU Rams. With VCU, he averaged 9.0 points and 1.7 assists while shooting 42 percent from the floor and 38.3 percent from 3-point range.

“Jayden brings two years of college experience and is regarded as one of the top defenders in the country," Drew said. "He is a proven winner that our fans will love to watch compete on a nightly basis.”

The Flint, Mich., native made the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie team as a freshman in 2021-22, averaging 8.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 29.1 minutes per game.