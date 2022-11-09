Baylor basketball teams load up in 2023 recruiting class

Both the Baylor men’s and women’s basketball teams stocked up on their rosters of the future by signing highly-touted recruits on Wednesday's national signing day for the 2023 class.

Five-star combo guard Ja’Kobe Walter and four-star point guard Miro Little signed with Scott Drew’s men’s squad while post Letycia Vasconcelos signed with Nicki Colleen’s women’s team.

The 6-5 Walter is a five-star recruit by Rivals.com who is rated No. 17 nationally in the 2023 class. Walter was widely recruited as he chose Baylor over Big 12 schools Kansas, Texas and Texas Tech.

After averaging 23.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for a McKinney team that reached the Class 6A championship game last season, Walter is playing at Link Academy in Branson, Mo., this season.

“Ja’Kobe is a Texas kid we were happy to keep close to home,” Drew said. “He already has 2,000 career points but is a true two-way player. He knows how to win, helping McKinney to the state championship game last year."

A four-star recruit by Rivals.com, Little is a 6-4 native of Finland who chose Baylor over schools like Kansas State, Villanova and Indiana. He’s playing at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., this year.

During the summer, Little averaged 15.6 points, 4.0 assists and 9.4 re-bounds to help Finland to the third-place game in Division B at the FIBA U18 European Championships.

Little also played with the Finland senior team in the FIBA EuroBasket Championships, reaching the quarterfinals against Spain. As the youngest player in the tournament, he was the youngest Finnish player to ever compete for the senior team.

“Miro is one of the top players in Europe who had a great summer with the Finnish U18 team,” Drew said. "Our fans will love having these players in green and gold."

The Baylor women also plunged into international waters to sign the 6-7 Vasconcelos from Brazil. She currently attends Montverde (Fla.) Academy, and is ranked No. 6 in her position and No. 36 overall in the 2023 class by ESPN HoopGurlz.

A three-time member of the Brazilian national team, Vasconcelos won a South American Championship in 2020, and a Geico National Championship with Montverde Academy in April.

“We are so excited to welcome Letycia and her family to the Baylor family,” Collen said. “Lety will provide us obvious rim protection on the defensive end. However, her ability to run, catch and finish is equally important as we continue to shape our roster. She has good touch and feel around the basket and can consistently knock down the perimeter jumper.”

Additionally, Davis Ovard of Frisco signed with the Baylor men’s golf team.

He’s currently ranked 106th in the Rolex AJGA Rankings on the strength of three top 10 finishes this year. His most recent top 10 was a tie for eighth at the Under Armor Jordan Spieth Championship in July.

With five current players from Texas, Baylor coach Mike McGraw is happy to add another talented player from the state.

"I've been watching Davis for a few years, and I really like his game and how it continues to trend upward,” McGraw said. “He is the latest in a long line of Texans that we have been able to recruit to Baylor, so I am really excited to add him to this roster. He competes as hard as anyone, but keeps his composure on the golf course, regardless of circumstance.”