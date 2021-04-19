Baylor basketball's Mullet Bros gaining attention

After declaring for the NBA Draft last week, junior forward Matthew Mayer said Monday that he will likely return to Baylor if he isn’t projected to be picked high enough.
Mayer was a key player off the bench for the Bears’ national championship team.
“By most people, I’m projected second round right now,” Mayer said. “I’ve heard some good stuff. But I’m probably not going to leave unless I’m getting a first round or early second. But only time will tell if that happens. I’m definitely leaning toward coming back.”
If Mayer returns, he’ll likely move into a starting role next season. He’ll also get another chance to be part of the Mullet Bros.
The Mullet Bros are a two-man phenomenon: Mayer and teammate Jackson Moffatt. During Baylor’s dominating six-game run in the NCAA tournament, their throwback Billy Ray Cyrus haircuts drew plenty of attention.
Moffatt got his mullet after his hair grew long during COVID-19 lockdown last year.
“Whenever it was time to go back to school, my girlfriend was like ‘Hey you should get a mullet. It would be awesome for basketball season,’” Moffatt said. “So I did it and then when I got back to Waco, everybody loved it. It kind of started the thing a little bit.”
During Baylor’s road trip to Austin to play Texas on Feb. 2, Moffatt convinced Mayer that he should switch to a mullet.
“We’re in the hotel room before the Texas game, and I was like dang, I really need a haircut,” Mayer said. “Jackson goes like bro you should get a mullet. I was like bro you know I would never get a mullet. So he’s like just put your hair behind your ears, see how it looks. And of course, it looked amazing.”
Mayer had to think a bit before giving up his retro floppy-haired Pete Maravich look.
“A lot of people loved the Pete Maravich look,” Mayer said. “My next door neighbor went to LSU with him and watched him play a bunch of times. So he was like the ultimate Pete Maravich fan. But he loves me, so he was like do whatever you want man. Honestly, it probably wasn’t that hard because me and Jackson talked about it and got so excited about it that when I did it I was like this is totally the move.”
Since getting his mullet, Moffatt said people have introduced him to the Billy Ray Cyrus song “I Want My Mullet Back.”
“I will admit my sister watched a lot of Hannah Montana on Disney Channel back in the day,” Moffatt said. “I would say I’m a moderate Billy Ray Cyrus fan. A lot of people would sing me his song ‘I Want My Mullet Back’ or whatever. I’ve heard that one a few times.”
During the NCAA tournament, the Mullet Bros kept gaining more attention as the Bears marched toward their first national championship on April 5 when they romped to an 86-70 win over Gonzaga at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. And it all started with that February trip to Austin.
“We just started talking about all the stuff that could happen if I got a mullet,” Mayer said. “We’d be like icons in March Madness. We’d go really far and win a national championship with it. I said I’d get 10,000 (Twitter) followers, which I have. So everything we talked about that night came true. So the mullet has been a success.”
Mayer and Moffatt have tried to convince Baylor teammates Zach Loveday and Mark Paterson to join the Mullet Bros but with no success.
“For some reason Zach’s emotionally tied to his man bun for whatever reason,” Mayer said. “We’re like dude it doesn’t look that good. Just get a mullet. Like dude you’re one step away. Just got to cut these sides real quick. You’re going to be part of the Mullet Bros. We’re worldwide, you’ve got to join.’”
Even if Mayer decides to turn pro, Moffatt believes the Mullet Bros can still live on.
“We can be Mullet Bros from a distance, for sure,” Moffatt said.