Baylor batters continue recent barrage in win over UT-Arlington

Lately, it’s been like batting practice in the games for Baylor’s hitters.

The Bears continued their recent barrage at the plate in a 15-9 win over visiting UT-Arlington on Tuesday night at a wind-swept Baylor Ballpark.

Baylor (13-11) pummeled 16 hits in the win, including four doubles and two home runs. It was the Bears’ 10th double-digit hitting game of the season, including their fifth in the past seven contests.

There were no shortage of BU hitting stars. Jared McKenzie went 3-for-4 with a double and four runs scored. Chase Wehsener also banged out three hits while driving in four runs. Kyle Nevin, Cort Castle and Jack Pineda tagged two hits apiece and combined for seven RBIs. Pineda and designated hitter Casen Neumann both slugged home runs in a monster eight-run second inning.

The Mavericks whacked 11 hits of their own, but stranded 14 runners. BU starter Brett Garcia (1-0) earned the win, working two scoreless innings in a designated short start.

Baylor will host East Tennessee State in a three-game nonconference series starting Friday.