 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor Bear runners place fourth, sixth at OSU meet
0 comments

Baylor Bear runners place fourth, sixth at OSU meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Baylor women’s cross country team finished fourth in a 14-team field while the men placed sixth out of 13 teams at the Cowboy Jamboree Saturday.

Baylor’s women were led by junior Celia Holmes, who ran to seventh overall with a 6K time of 21:59. Freshman Lily Jacobs (16th, 22:16.6) and senior Sarah Antrich (25th, 22:45.1) also added top-25 finishes for BU. With 109 points, the Bears finished behind three Big 12 rivals in Iowa State (29 points), Oklahoma State (48) and Kansas State (90), but ahead of three others in Kansas, Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

The Baylor men were topped by junior Ryan Day, who crossed the line in 29th overall. Day had a time of 25:24.6 across the men’s 8K course.

Baylor’s next meet will come Oct. 17 at the Texas A&M-hosted Arturo Barrios Invitational in College Station.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Skip Bayless Award, Baylor-West Virginia, Texas' title hopes and OU's woes — with Chad Conine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert