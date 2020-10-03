Baylor Bear runners place fourth, sixth at OSU meet

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Baylor women’s cross country team finished fourth in a 14-team field while the men placed sixth out of 13 teams at the Cowboy Jamboree Saturday.

Baylor’s women were led by junior Celia Holmes, who ran to seventh overall with a 6K time of 21:59. Freshman Lily Jacobs (16th, 22:16.6) and senior Sarah Antrich (25th, 22:45.1) also added top-25 finishes for BU. With 109 points, the Bears finished behind three Big 12 rivals in Iowa State (29 points), Oklahoma State (48) and Kansas State (90), but ahead of three others in Kansas, Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

The Baylor men were topped by junior Ryan Day, who crossed the line in 29th overall. Day had a time of 25:24.6 across the men’s 8K course.

Baylor’s next meet will come Oct. 17 at the Texas A&M-hosted Arturo Barrios Invitational in College Station.