Baylor Bears eager to face Bobcats in opener

Due to COVID-19 issues, Baylor never had the luxury of building toward Big 12 play in 2020.
The Bears’ three-game nonconference schedule was wiped out, leaving only nine Big 12 games. Dave Aranda’s debut Baylor squad paid the price of those missed opportunities as it finished 2-7.
But that will change this year as the Bears open the season with their first-ever road trip to San Marcos to face Texas State at 6 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium.
Coupled with next weekend’s game against Texas Southern at McLane Stadium, the Bears should get a sense of their strengths and weaknesses heading into the Sept. 18 Big 12 opener against Kansas in Lawrence.
“As much as we tried to keep our heads on straight and take each day for what it was, there was a lot of unknown last year,” said Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle. “It is nice to have a little bit of certainty. Everybody is looking forward to that. I’m definitely looking forward to the full stadiums again.”
Of course, COVID-19 is still around with the delta variant spreading. But many of the Baylor players are vaccinated. There’s even more reason to take COVID-19 precautions since teams will have to forfeit Big 12 games if enough players aren’t available.
Now with a full spring and preseason practices in the bank, Aranda can’t wait to see how his team has developed when they face the Bobcats.
“I have a lot of respect for Texas State,” Aranda said. “I know those coaches personally, I’m friends with them. I know our players are excited about the opportunity to hit somebody else, so they’re looking forward to this. We’re healthy, I feel like we’re prepared, and our coaches are in a good spot, so we’re excited to attack that.”
Coming off a 2-10 season under coach Jake Spavital, Texas State features an experienced quarterback in Brady McBride, who passed for 1,925 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. Running backs Brock Sturges and Calvin Hill combined for 1,114 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.
With three transfers starting on the offensive line, Texas State could be a work in progress up front. Guard Kyle Hergel transferred from North Dakota while tackle Liam Dobson is from Maine and center Charles Fletcher is from North Carolina State.
“Every first game there’s a certain amount of uncertainty,” Doyle said. “That first week it’s kind of like playing the lottery. It doesn’t really matter who plays for them, there’s going to be 11 guys on the field, and we’re going to come in and smash them in the mouth first play. We expect them to do the same to us.”
The Bobcats’ defense is headed by a veteran line featuring Nico Ezidore, who amassed a team-high 13 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks last season. Caeveon Patton sat out the 2020 season while redshirting but has played in 33 games for the Bobcats, while Jordan Revels collected 33 tackles in seven games last season including three tackles for loss.
“Defensively, their two interior linemen are pretty strong, I feel they’re their best players,” Aranda said. “They’ve got some transfers particularly in the secondary at corner."
While fourth-year junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon will get a great deal of attention as he heads into his first start for the Bears, the offense’s success will depend on how much the offensive line has improved.
Aranda brought in Vanderbilt transfer Grant Miller and Buffalo transfer Jacob Gall to shore up a line that hasn't dominated up front since All-American Spencer Drango played in 2015.
The Bears are also counting on veteran left tackle Connor Galvin, interior linemen Xavier Newman-Johnson and Johncarlo Valentin and versatile senior Keith Khalil to step up their game. Aranda believes they all benefited from working with strength coach Vic Viloria who joined Baylor from LSU in January.
“Just looking at the growth of that unit really started in the weight room with Vic Viloria and that group, and the work that they’ve put in and the strength that they’ve gained,” Aranda said. “You could see a little more confidence here and there. Then you go to spring, and there’s the flash of a good play, there’s the start of a belief of an identity. You continue that into the fall into camp, and I really felt we were able to make up a lot of ground in that second scrimmage.”
While Baylor’s offense has a lot to prove, an experienced defense featuring all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard and linebacker-safety Jalen Pitre is looking forward to playing at a higher level with the addition of LSU transfer noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika.
“I’ve said it the whole offseason: Terrel, Pitre, those guys have taken unbelievable ownership,” Doyle said. “Apu’s been a nice addition. We’ve become more cohesive as a unit. We love playing with each other, and we love each other even more than last year. It’s just so fun.”