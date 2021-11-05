Baylor Bears expect to see emotional TCU squad sans Patterson

Baylor has grown so comfortable at home that it would like to petition the Big 12 for permanent residency at McLane Stadium the rest of the season.
The No. 14 Bears took advantage of their long homestand as they beat West Virginia, BYU and Texas in succession to improve to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Big 12 to jump into the race for the Dec. 4 Big 12 championship game.
On Saturday, the Bears will hit the road for the first time in more than a month for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff against TCU at Amon Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.
Baylor suffered its only loss in its last road game on Oct. 2 as Oklahoma State powered to a 24-14 win in Stillwater behind the running of Jaylen Warren, who rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries.
With that experience in the bank, the Bears expect to be more prepared against longtime rival TCU.
“To be honest, we really fell behind in the tempo game with OSU,” said Baylor defensive end TJ Franklin. “We didn’t really practice it, we weren’t really taking it very seriously throughout the week. So I feel like that was really the hardest part about OSU for us. It wasn’t really the environment. We have the same thing at McLane Stadium now every week. So I feel like just being able to be on top of the tempo and everything, we’ll be OK.”
For the first time since November 2000, the Horned Frogs will come into a game without Gary Patterson as head coach. TCU announced that it had parted ways with Patterson on Sunday, a day after the Horned Frogs dropped a 31-12 decision to Kansas State in Manhattan to fall to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big 12.
In his 21 seasons, he became the winningest coach in TCU history with a 181-79 record that included an 11-6 record in bowl games. Patterson’s statue stands outside Amon Carter Stadium.
Patterson always got his teams fired up to play Baylor as his 9-4 record against the Bears showed. TCU has beaten Baylor in five of the last six games with the Bears’ only win in the stretch coming in 2019 with a 29-23 decision in triple-overtime in Fort Worth.
It will certainly look strange with interim coach Jerry Kill on the sidelines leading the team instead of Patterson. Baylor coach Dave Aranda expects the Horned Frogs to be highly motivated following Patterson’s departure. Maybe even more than usual in a game that often gets chippy due to the bitterness of the rivalry.
“Yeah, they are rivals,” said Baylor senior running back Trestan Ebner. “I think it’s just something where you know you’re going to get their best shot every time you play them. I have a personal rivalry with them since I was committed there for a little while. So this is always a fun game for me.”
The Bears hope to keep playing at the level that led to three straight wins. Leading the offense has been Abram Smith, who rushed for 420 yards and five touchdowns on 49 carries during that stretch.
Last year at this time, Smith was playing linebacker. Now he’s the third-leading rusher in the Big 12 with 930 yards and 11 touchdowns on an impressive 7.4 yards per carry.
“That’s just Abram, man,” Ebner said. “I think the guy could play any position on the field. He just has the heart, and he’s smart enough to do it, and obviously has the skills. We see that every Saturday. So I think it’s just his mindset that helps him with the transition so fast. And he played running back in high school, so he never lost those skills.”
The Bears will face a TCU defense that’s not nearly as good as most defenses Patterson put on the field. The Horned Frogs rank eighth in the Big 12 in total defense by allowing 443.3 yards per game and ninth in scoring defense by allowing 31.5 points per game.
With Gerry Bohanon passing for 1,753 yards and 12 touchdowns and Smith and Ebner heading a league-best running attack that’s averaging 237.4 yards per game, Baylor’s offense is one of the most productive in the Big 12 by ranking third with 37.4 points per game.
Baylor’s defense has been equally impressive as it ranks second in the Big 12 by allowing 19.4 points per game and third in total defense 339.4 yards per game.
Baylor’s pass rush has come alive with 13 sacks in the last three games. The Bears have been able to tee off on quarterbacks because of their lockdown run defense that limited West Virginia’s Leddie Brown to 44 yards on 12 carries, BYU’s Tyler Allgeier to 33 yards on 15 carries and Texas’ Bijan Robinson to 43 yards on 17 carries.
“We’re playing with a lot of confidence,” Franklin said. “We went up against one of the best backs in the nation, and held him to only 43 rushing yards. So I feel like that gives us a lot of pride in our area, being able to play the run. That’s our No. 1 game plan every week. To be able to get the pass situation to where we want them to be a one-sided offense, we’ve got to stop the run every play.”
TCU’s offense has played well at times by averaging 436.6 yards and 31.5 points per game. But in last Saturday’s 31-12 loss to Kansas State, veteran quarterback Max Duggan hit nine of 13 passes for 73 yards and was sacked four times. Kendre Miller rushed for 102 yards on 14 carries, but the Horned Frogs didn’t score a touchdown until Emari Demercado’s three-yard run with 15 seconds left in the game.
“I think the pieces are there, the talent is there,” Aranda said. “In watching the tape, it’s been a little off here, a little off there. I think they’re really close. So I think for them to have a spark, for them to rally which I anticipate they’re going to do, makes it that much tougher of a game.”
Since a lot of Baylor alumni live in the Metroplex, Aranda hopes the Bears will have considerable fan support at Amon Carter Stadium.
“It would be great,” Aranda said. “You’re on the road, you travel and you’ve got your contingent and they’re loud and they back you up, and you feel like you’ve got reinforcements. So I think anytime you can build or work towards that idea, it would be good for us.”