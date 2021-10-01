Baylor Bears face Oklahoma State in Top 25 showdown

Due to COVID-19 protocols, 2020’s limited college football crowds didn’t have the same impact on visiting teams as stadiums packed with rowdy fans.
For the first time since 2019, Baylor will get a taste of what a hostile crowd sounds like.
The No. 21 Bears will face No. 19 Oklahoma State in a Top 25 showdown at 6 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium, a place that’s notoriously tough for the Cowboys’ opponents.
Since the Big 12’s inception in 1996, the Bears have gone 2-11 in Stillwater. The Bears lost their first 10 Big 12 games on the Cowboys’ turf, including all three games during the Robert Griffin III era, culminated by a 59-24 loss in his Heisman Trophy winning 2011 season.
“Boone Pickens is a tough environment,” said Griffin, who will be an analyst for the ESPN2 broadcast team at the game. “When you get down to the field, the stands are breathing down on your neck. We haven’t had great experiences there, but this Baylor team is a different team and you don’t have to carry that baggage of myself or any other team before them. It will be interesting to see how they adjust to that environment.”
In their 4-0 start, the Bears already have two road wins under their belt, including a 29-20 win over Texas State in San Marcos on Sept. 4 and a Big 12-opening 45-7 win over Kansas in Lawrence on Sept. 18.
But playing the Cowboys (4-0, 1-0) on the road will be a whole different animal with Boone Pickens’ tight sidelines that feel claustrophobic due to a vocal, passionate crowd.
“We anticipate it being loud, anticipate the tight quarters (on the sidelines),” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “You watch their film, and when they’re at home, they jump the silent counts of people. So there are folks that will hand-clap and all that to snap the ball. There is a home-field advantage there.”
The Bears pulled off a 45-27 win over the Cowboys in their last trip to Stillwater in 2019, marking their second win on the Cowboys’ home turf in the Big 12 era following a 45-35 win in 2015. In between those games, Oklahoma State drubbed Baylor, 59-16, in 2017.
“It’s definitely pretty loud,” said Baylor junior tight end Ben Sims. “It’s a good spot to play. Oklahoma State is a good team. Two ranked opponents, so we’re ready to battle it out.”
Baylor comes into the game with considerable momentum following last weekend’s 31-29 win over then-No. 14 Iowa State at McLane Stadium that was highlighted by Trestan Ebner’s 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second half.
Baylor’s offense was highly productive against the Big 12’s best defense in the first half as quarterback Gerry Bohanon ran for an eight-yard score before throwing touchdown passes to Tyquan Thornton and Sims to open up a 21-13 halftime lead.
But after amassing 212 first-half yards, the Bears picked up just 70 second-half yards. After averaging 323 yards rushing in the first three games, the Bears gained 118 yards on 33 carries against the Cyclones as neither Abram Smith nor Ebner rushed for 100 yards.
Sustaining a consistent running game will be difficult again for the Bears against an Oklahoma State defense that has limited opponents to 87 yards rushing per game and 2.6 yards per carry.
“They play fast and they have a lot of guys up at the line of scrimmage,” Aranda said. “Their defensive coordinator (Jim Knowles) I’ve met with quite a bit, and I have a lot of respect for him. I like the way he breaks things down and thinks about stuff. He’s a deep thinker when it comes to football and all of it.”
Aranda also expects the Cowboys to try to put considerable pressure on Bohanon, who has shown remarkable poise in the first four starts of his career. The fourth-year junior has completed 73 percent of his passes for 828 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions and is also a running threat as he’s rushed for 105 yards and four scores.
“He (Knowles) lets his defense loose, so there will be more pressure in this game than there was considerably in the last one,” Aranda said. “A lot more man coverage, and a lot more zero coverage. In this last game we played, not a lot of press, not a lot of man. It’s almost reversed now. There’s a greater potential for a bad play or a really good play.”
Baylor’s defense has been solid all season as numerous players have stepped up to deliver big plays. Safety JT Woods returned an interception for a 20-yard touchdown against Texas State and picked up a fumble for a school-record 97-yard return for a score against Texas Southern. Woods came up with another memorable play when he intercepted Brock Purdy’s pass in the end zone on a two-point conversion attempt with 24 seconds remaining to seal the 31-29 win over Iowa State.
Playing the jack position, Garmon Randolph earned Big 12 Co-Defender of the Week after intercepting a Purdy pass in the third quarter before pressuring the quarterback into the interception on the two-point conversion attempt.
“Garmon’s going to really be big for us moving forward,” Aranda said. “We’ll continue to grow in that space and get him more reps, and I think whether it’s the next game or any time we’re facing offenses that put tight ends on the field, you like having a guy who could play that position as well on the other side of it athletically and lengthwise.”
The Cowboys are coming off an impressive offensive performance in last weekend’s 31-20 win over Kansas State. Veteran quarterback Spencer Sanders hit 22 of 34 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns while Jaylen Warren led the running game with 123 yards.
“(Warren) is physical, explosive, he’s got a turbo pack on back there,” Aranda said. “So he jumps off the screen. He’s been the difference in their offense, really. They play a lot of wide zone, similar to us, a lot of shot plays. They will get in formations where they make you choose whether you’re going to defend the run or defend the pass. And then, based upon your choice, it’s an easy choice for them. It’s a great challenge.”