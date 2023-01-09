Baylor Bears fall out of Top 25 men's basketball poll after 65 weeks

Following its third straight Big 12 loss, the Baylor men’s basketball team fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday after a school-record 65-week run in the poll.

The Bears had been ranked in every AP poll since the start of the 2019-20 season. Only Gonzaga with 124 straight poll appearances has had a longer current run.

Now 10-5 overall, Baylor was the first team out of this week's poll with 93 votes while No. 25 Marquette had 131 votes.

The Bears entered the season tied with Kansas at No. 5 in the poll. After a 54-week run in the top 10, the Bears dropped from No. 6 to 12 on Dec. 5 after a 96-70 road loss to Marquette and a 64-63 neutral site win over Gonzaga the previous week.

After opening Big 12 play with a 77-62 loss at Iowa State on Dec. 31, the Bears fell from No. 12 to 19 in last week’s poll.

The Bears dropped two tight home games last week, including an 88-87 decision to No. 17 TCU last Wednesday and Saturday night’s 97-95 overtime loss to Kansas State.

With wins over No. 10 Texas and Baylor, the Wildcats surged into the poll for the first time this season at No. 11 under first-year head coach Jerome Tang who was Baylor coach Scott Drew’s assistant for 19 seasons.

Baylor is off to its first 0-3 start in the Big 12 since 2005-06 in Drew’s third season.

“I really like this group,” said Drew following the loss to Kansas State. "Losing is really hard, but they’re really good representatives of Baylor besides the wins and losses right now. So we’ve got to get better, and we’ll find a way to do that. I thank the crowd for being there and supporting us. Don’t forget about us or leave us just yet."

Baylor’s major issue has been defense.

The Bears rank last in the Big 12 by allowing 69.8 points per game for the season, and ninth in league play by allowing an average of 87.3 points in the first three Big 12 games.

In Saturday’s loss, the Wildcats shot 53.1 percent from the field, 44.1 percent from 3-point range and hit 18 of 21 free throws. The 97 points were the most Baylor has allowed this season.

“Really, it’s just watching film and discussing the things that have caused us to lose these games,” said Baylor guard Adam Flagler. “A lot of these games, we’ve been ahead, we just haven’t for 40 straight minutes. And those are simple things, like transition (defense), but they’re huge. So we’ve been focusing and pinpointing it more while continuing to be ready and preserving our legs to make sure we’re ready for this game.”

The Bears will try to break through with their first Big 12 win against West Virginia on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Morgantown. Like Baylor, West Virginia is also off to an 0-3 Big 12 start following losses to Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Kansas.

Baylor believes it can get over the hump with better defense and tweaking a few areas offensively.

“Really it’s just attention to details,” Flagler said. “Every possession, we made mistakes that hurt us at the end of the day. And we can get better, we can fix that. They’re minor things we can fix. Just knowing time and score, knowing what we’re in coming out of the huddle. Whatever it may be, we need to be better at that.”

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv

1. Houston (34) 16-1 1457 2

2. Kansas (22) 14-1 1440 3

3. Purdue (4) 15-1 1386 1

4. Alabama 13-2 1288 7

5. Tennessee 13-2 1231 8

6. UConn 15-2 1206 4

7. UCLA 14-2 1108 10

8. Gonzaga 14-3 1070 9

9. Arizona 14-2 1049 5

10. Texas 13-2 940 6

11. Kansas St 14-1 818 -

12. Xavier 13-3 793 18

13. Virginia 11-3 712 11

14. Iowa St. 12-2 697 25

15. Arkansas 12-3 613 13

16. Miami 13-2 604 12

17. TCU 13-2 553 17

18. Wisconsin 11-3 448 14

19. Providence 14-3 358 -

20. Missouri 13-2 317 20

21. Auburn 12-3 256 22

22. Coll of Charleston 16-1 246 23

23. San Diego St. 12-3 222 -

24. Duke 12-4 221 16

25. Marquette 13-4 131 -

Others receiving votes: Baylor 93, Clemson 43, FAU 33, Indiana 30, Michigan St. 24, Saint Mary's 24, Northwestern 21, Rutgers 13, Mississippi St. 13, Illinois 13, Ohio St. 9, NC State 4, North Carolina 4, Creighton 4, LSU 3, Pittsburgh 2, New Mexico 2, Nevada 1.