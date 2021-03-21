Baylor Bears find mojo in 76-63 NCAA win over Wisconsin

INDIANAPOLIS — Pre-COVID Baylor was back on the court for long spurts Sunday afternoon and all Wisconsin could do was marvel at how impressive it was to watch.

Playing high-pressure defense and flying downcourt for baskets, the No. 1-seeded Bears built an 18-point lead early in the second half.

A veteran Badgers squad fought back but could never pull closer than seven as the Bears closed out a 76-63 win in the second round of the NCAA tournament Sunday afternoon at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The Bears (24-2) advanced to Saturday’s Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017 against No. 5 Villanova, an 84-61 winner over No. 13 North Texas, in the South region.

Showing some nerves at the beginning of Friday’s tournament-opening 79-55 win over No. 16 Hartford, the Bears looked comfortable from the tipoff against the No. 9 Badgers (18-13).

“We all prepared for this moment, and I don’t think anybody was nervous,” said Baylor guard Davion Mitchell. “We were all excited to play. We all came together, we all had one goal. The job is not finished.”