Baylor Bears find mojo in 76-63 NCAA win over Wisconsin

INDIANAPOLIS — Pre-COVID Baylor was back on the court for long spurts Sunday afternoon and all Wisconsin could do was marvel at how impressive it was to watch.
Playing high-pressure defense and flying downcourt for baskets, the No. 1-seeded Bears built an 18-point lead early in the second half.
A veteran Badgers squad fought back but could never pull closer than seven as the Bears closed out a 76-63 win in the second round of the NCAA tournament Sunday afternoon at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
The Bears (24-2) advanced to Saturday’s Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017 against No. 5 Villanova, an 84-61 winner over No. 13 North Texas, in the South region.
Showing some nerves at the beginning of Friday’s tournament-opening 79-55 win over No. 16 Hartford, the Bears looked comfortable from the tipoff against the No. 9 Badgers (18-13).
“We all prepared for this moment, and I don’t think anybody was nervous,” said Baylor guard Davion Mitchell. “We were all excited to play. We all came together, we all had one goal. The job is not finished.”
Mitchell played a superb all-around game as he hit six of eight shots and collected 16 points, eight assists and two steals. Jared Butler also scored 16 points while dishing out a pair of assists while Matthew Mayer made a big impact off the bench with a team-high 17 points with six rebounds and a pair of steals.
For an efficient Baylor offense, one stat stood above the rest: a 15-to-4 assist-to-turnover ratio.
“I didn’t know we’d play that well, but that’s a really good number against a really good team,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “I thought our guys did a great job taking care of the basketball. Every coach in the country would take four turnovers and smile every day of the week and twice on Sunday.”
Forcing the Badgers away from the perimeter with their aggressive man-to-man defense, the Bears forced 14 turnovers while limiting Wisconsin to a 45.5 field goal percentage.
D’Mitrik Trice led the Badgers with 12 points, but hit just five of 17 shots and was two of eight from 3-point range.
“He’s a really good player,” Mitchell said. “He can really shoot the ball, he can run a team. We just tried to keep a body on him at all times, tried not to give him open looks.”
Trying to return to the level they were playing before a three-week COVID-19 pause in February, the Bears found that gear midway through the first half.
With the game tied at 11, Mayer nailed a 3-pointer from the left side of the court to start a 9-0 run. After Flo Thamba hit a pair of free throws, Mitchell got loose for a layup and Mayer drove for a basket to give the Bears a 20-11 lead with 10 minutes left in the first half.
Nate Reuvers halted Baylor’s momentum briefly with a 3-pointer, but Butler answered with a floater for the Bears. Butler then grabbed a defensive rebound and raced downcourt for a slam to stretch Baylor’s lead to 27-16.
With Baylor ramping up its defensive pressure, Wisconsin made numerous uncharacteristic turnovers.
“I think it starts with Davion up front and then we have guys that are all bought in to try to apply as much ball pressure as possible,” Drew said. “You’re never going to shut out a great team like Wisconsin, but you just want to make things as difficult as possible.”
MaCio Teague came through with some key plays when he scored on a layup, nailed a 3-pointer and then stole the ball and passed to Mark Vital for a slam. Mitchell and Adam Flagler closed with 3-pointers to give the Bears a 42-29 halftime lead.
The Bears stretched their lead to 47-29 early in the second half as Mitchell buried a 3-pointer and Teague nailed an outside shot. But the Badgers began to find an offensive groove. With Jonathan Davis’ 3-pointer, Wisconsin cut Baylor’s lead to 52-44 with 12:13 remaining.
Mayer kept the Badgers at bay by hitting an outside shot, draining a 3-pointer and sinking a turn-around jumper. But the Badgers kept charging as Davis drove for a basket, drew a foul and hit the free throw to cut Baylor’s lead to 61-54 with 7:25 remaining.
Drew knew how well the Badgers were capable of playing after studying their 85-62 win over North Carolina on Friday in the first round of the tournament.
“Great teams don’t go away, and Wisconsin we knew was going to make numerous runs,” Drew said. “But every time they had a big shot or we needed a big play, our guys came up with it.”
That was as close as the Badgers got. Vital pronounced how determined the Bears were to win when he threw down a one-handed slam on Mayer’s alley-oop pass to give the Bears a 66-54 lead with 2:47 remaining.
From that point, the Baylor closed out the win with free throws as they hit 10 in the final 1:33 of the game.
“Obviously, it’s a terrific team,” said Wisconsin coach Greg Gard. “We got it to seven, but Baylor made some plays and answered that with some key buckets at times or free throws. They’re athletic, they’re strong, they can put a lot of pressure on at every position.”