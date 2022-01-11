Baylor Bears finish program-best No. 5 in final AP football poll

Baylor set a program record by finishing No. 5 in the final Associated Press Top 25 football poll.

The poll was released after Georgia's 33-18 win over Alabama in the national championship game Monday night.

The Bears' previous high finish was No. 7 in 2014 when they went 11-2 following a 42-41 loss to Michigan State in the Cotton Bowl.

The Bears came into the Sugar Bowl ranked No. 6 in the AP poll, but moved up a spot following their 21-7 win over Ole Miss to finish with a program-best 12-2 record in coach Dave Aranda's second season.

"Finishing with our highest-ranking season shows what a great job Dave and his staff and the student-athletes did," said Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades. "It was a special season with a lot of first-evers. It's a season we can build upon."

The Bears finished sixth in the final Top 25 coaches poll.

Following No. 1 Georgia in the final AP poll were No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Cincinnati. Baylor was the highest ranked team that didn't make the College Football Playoff.