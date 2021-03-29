Baylor Bears headed to Final Four with 81-72 win over Arkansas

INDIANAPOLIS — Seventy-one years after its last Final Four appearance, Baylor blew out of the gate like it couldn’t wait to get back.
Executing their offense to near perfection, the No. 1-seeded Bears stacked up an early 18-point lead against old Southwest Conference rival Arkansas.
The Bears needed that early dominance and a pair of late 3-pointers by MaCio Teague to overcome the Razorbacks, 81-72, in the South region finals Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium to advance to their first Final Four since 1950.
The Bears danced and hugged after the clock hit 0:00. Eighteen years after taking over a down and out program, Baylor coach Scott Drew couldn’t have been more excited as he joined his players in the celebration.
The Bears (26-2) will face Houston, another former SWC rival, in the Final Four semifinals back at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. The No. 2-seeded Cougars pulled off a 67-61 win over No. 12 Oregon State on Monday night for the Midwest region title.
Teague led the Bears with 22 points and none were bigger than his back-to-back 3-pointers that lifted them to a 72-61 lead with 3:59 remaining. Mark Vital followed with a rebound and slam that pushed Baylor’s lead to 74-61 with 2:44 remaining against the No. 3 Razorbacks (25-7).
Jared Butler scored 14 points for the Bears while Davion Mitchell hit 12 and Adam Flagler 10. The Bears hit eight of 15 3-pointers and 13 of 17 free throws as they led from start to finish.
Baylor’s offense couldn’t have played better to open the game as it hit 15 of the first 21 shots, including four of five from 3-point range, to open up a 36-20 lead.
Mitchell opened the game by nailing an outside shot before Teague hit a short jumper, drew a foul and hit the free throw to give the Bears a quick 5-0 lead. Teague’s second basket pushed the early lead to 7-0.
Though Jaylin Williams scored on a layup for the Razorbacks, the Bears stayed hot as Butler and Matthew Mayer drained 3-pointers to stretch the lead to 13-2.
Butler continued to direct the flow of the game by passing inside to Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua for a slam and then nailing an outside jumper.
Arkansas started finding some offensive rhythm as Williams drove inside for a pair of baskets, but the Razorbacks couldn’t stop Baylor’s efficient offense as Mayer scored on a turnaround jumper before Flagler stepped outside to bury a 3-pointer.
With Flagler’s pass inside to Vital for a layup, the Bears pushed their lead to 26-11.
Baylor opened its biggest lead at 29-11 when Tchamwa Tchatchoua hit a free throw with 11:01 left in the first. The Bears led comfortably 33-18 before Mitchell picked up his third foul and went to the bench with 8:21 left in the first half.
Arkansas’ offense seemed to gain confidence with Baylor’s best defensive guard out of the game and began cutting into the lead.
With the Bears leading 44-29, the Razorbacks went on a 9-0 run as Justin Smith scored inside, JD Notae drained a 3-pointer and Davonte Davis stole the ball from Butler and scored.
With Desi Sills stealing the ball for a slam, the Razorbacks cut the Bears lead to 44:38 with 1:05 left in the first half. Butler closed the half with a pair of free throws to give the Bears a 46-38 lead.
With Mitchell back in the game to start the second half, Baylor’s offense looked a lot smoother. Butler opened the second half with a 3-pointer before Mitchell made four drives in the paint for baskets look easy as the Bears opened up a 62-50 lead.
But even with Mitchell back, Baylor couldn’t regain the defensive intensity that it possessed early in the game.
Repeatedly slicing inside for baskets, the Razorbacks went on an 8-0 run with Moses Moody finishing it off with a layup to cut Baylor’s lead to 62-58 with 9:34 remaining.
Leading 64-60, Mitchell scored on a layup and Teague nailed a pair of 3-pointers to give the Bears a 72-60 lead with 3:59 remaining.