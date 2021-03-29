Baylor Bears headed to Final Four with 81-72 win over Arkansas

INDIANAPOLIS — Seventy-one years after its last Final Four appearance, Baylor blew out of the gate like it couldn’t wait to get back.

Executing their offense to near perfection, the No. 1-seeded Bears stacked up an early 18-point lead against old Southwest Conference rival Arkansas.

The Bears needed that early dominance and a pair of late 3-pointers by MaCio Teague to overcome the Razorbacks, 81-72, in the South region finals Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium to advance to their first Final Four since 1950.

The Bears danced and hugged after the clock hit 0:00. Eighteen years after taking over a down and out program, Baylor coach Scott Drew couldn’t have been more excited as he joined his players in the celebration.

The Bears (26-2) will face Houston, another former SWC rival, in the Final Four semifinals back at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. The No. 2-seeded Cougars pulled off a 67-61 win over No. 12 Oregon State on Monday night for the Midwest region title.

Teague led the Bears with 22 points and none were bigger than his back-to-back 3-pointers that lifted them to a 72-61 lead with 3:59 remaining. Mark Vital followed with a rebound and slam that pushed Baylor’s lead to 74-61 with 2:44 remaining against the No. 3 Razorbacks (25-7).