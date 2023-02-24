This is a glorious era for Baylor men’s basketball but that doesn’t mean an annual Big 12 championship season is always going to unfold.

Trailing Texas and Kansas by two games, Baylor’s shot at a Big 12 championship three-peat isn’t likely with just three games remaining.

But March Madness is coming soon, and that’s when the Bears want to be at their best.

A win over No. 8 Texas at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ferrell Center would be a big boost for the No. 9 Bears after dropping the last two road games against No. 3 Kansas and No. 14 Kansas State.

It would be especially significant since the Longhorns (22-6, 11-4) pulled off a 76-71 win on Jan. 30 at the Moody Center in Austin. For the Bears (20-8, 9-6), the final two regular season games are Monday against Oklahoma State in Stillwater and March 4 against No. 23 Iowa State at the Ferrell Center.

“This is a big game, especially for confidence,” said Baylor guard LJ Cryer. “No game in the Big 12 is easy, so these next few games are very important just helping us to be battle tested for the road ahead. I think that’s everyone’s goal is to be playing at a peak in March. We just got to tighten a few things up and hopefully we’ll be playing our best basketball around that time.”

What the Bears have to tighten most is a leaky defense that got worse as the Kansas and Kansas State games progressed.

The Bears were in good shape to win both games with halftime leads. But the second halves were a disaster as the Jayhawks outscored the Bears, 55-26, en route to an 87-71 win, and Kansas State won the second half by a 44-31 margin to pull off a 75-65 win.

The Bears tried different types of man-to-man defenses and also employed a zone. They’re hoping to plug in holes and communicate better defensively against Texas.

“We used different types of man-to-man defense, and as y’all see we threw in the zone defense here and there,” Cryer said. “Anybody who had confusion, we addressed it over the past few practices, so hopefully it looks a little bit cleaner when we’re out there. Just a lot of communication and a lot of reps. The more we rep it, the more comfortable guys are going to be when we switch up the defenses and it becomes second nature to where you’re supposed to be at on the floor.”

Getting back in transition has also been a focal point during Baylor practices. The Wildcats owned the paint where they outscored the Bears, 42-16.

“We’re working on transition defense and getting back in time,” said Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, who collected 11 points and 12 rebounds against Kansas State. “So we’re trying to meet the guys in the paint and make sure we’re on the same page and stop giving up layups and rotations.”

Baylor coach Scott Drew has been impressed with the job interim head coach Rodney Terry has done leading the Longhorns after Chris Beard’s firing for felony domestic violence charges that were recently dropped by the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

“Rodney and his staff have done a great job,” Drew said. “Coach Beard did a great job putting the staff together and the team together, and those guys are to be commended for what they’ve done this year keeping them together and keeping them improving.”

In the first game against Baylor, Texas guard Sir’Jabari Rice came off the bench to bury four of five 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 21 points. Forward Timmy Allen finished with 18 points and six rebounds while point guard Tyrese Hunter scored 13 points.

“They have a lot of experienced, talented players who have been in college four, five, six years,” Drew said. “Guys that have played in big games before, they’re not rattled by big moments. I mean at the end of the day, probably the biggest trend in college basketball is whoever has the oldest, most experienced team is probably having the best years.”

Like the Bears, the Longhorns also feature a deep bench. Bolstered by Rice’s 21 points, Texas’ bench collected 30 points against Baylor as Christian Bishop, Brock Cunningham and Arterio Morris also scored.

“A lot of teams have talent on their bench, but they have talent and experience on their bench,” Drew said. “Very similar to us, when you bring in someone like Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua you’re bringing in a guy who has played in the biggest moments. Not only are they talented, but they also have the experience when they get into the game that there’s no moment too big for them. Texas has a lot of that.”

Of course, it was in last year’s Baylor-Texas game that Tchamwa Tchatchoua went down with his major knee injury. Remarkably, he’s come back to play in the last six games for the Bears, and said he’s feeling stronger each time.

Though he didn’t play in the first game against the Longhorns this season, he believes he knows enough about them to feel comfortable.

“I feel OK, I feel like I’m getting better every game,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “We know their plays, they know ours. It’s all about who’s going to play harder, who’s going to execute better, who’s going to make sure you run whatever you’re running better, and defensively getting back on transition is really what it’s going to be about.”