Baylor Bears inspired for fall practice

After spending several months away from each other last summer, the Baylor football players won’t be strangers when they open preseason practice Friday afternoon.
COVID-19 forced Baylor’s campus to shut down in March 2020, leaving first-year coach Dave Aranda to meet with his team mostly by Zoom.
But virtual learning just can’t compare to real practices, strength and conditioning workouts, and face-to-face conversations that the Bears have had during the past seven months.
The Bears feel like they’ll be much more prepared heading into Aranda’s second season.
“It’s nice to be back in person,” said Baylor offensive lineman Connor Galvin. “It’s really hard to learn over Zoom for four months. It was really hard for everybody to be at home. But we were around each other every day (in 2021), we were in the same classes. We lift together, we run together, we hang out together. I think it’s been great.”
Following Aranda’s 2-7 debut season, the Bears believe they made considerable progress during spring practice and continued to bond in their weight and conditioning drills in the summer.
“The spring was huge for us,” said Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard. “With the first-year staff coming in with COVID, we missed all of that. Going through Zoom is just not how it’s supposed to be. Having an opportunity to be together and connect and grow going into the season will be huge for us.”
The 2020 season was chaotic to say the least as COVID-19 forced three Baylor nonconference games to be canceled.
Though the Bears often hung in their Big 12 games, a struggling offense was the biggest reason for their 2-7 record. The Bears ranked ninth in the Big 12 with 310.2 yards and 23.3 points per game, prompting Aranda to replace offensive coordinator Larry Fedora with Jeff Grimes.
Grimes developed one of the most explosive offenses in the country at BYU last season as the Cougars ranked third nationally with 43.3 points per game and eighth with 510.1 yards per game.
The Baylor players adapted well to Grimes’ wide zone offense in the spring, and expect to be operating at a high level for the Sept. 4 season opener against Texas State in San Marcos.
With nearly every offensive position up for grabs heading into preseason drills, Grimes moved the players around a lot during the spring.
“Everybody played everywhere, so that helped us as an offense to get stronger,” Galvin said. “It helped the guys learn the wide zone scheme that Coach Grimes has. Guys are buying into it and it helps the whole team grow. We’re an attacking offense. We run a lot of plays a lot of ways. A lot of misdirection, speed off the ball.”
With veteran starter Charlie Brewer transferring to Utah for his fifth season of college football, Baylor’s quarterback position is up for grabs with junior Gerry Bohanon, sophomore Jacob Zeno and redshirt freshman Blake Shapen battling it out.
Aranda said they all bring different strengths to the table, but all need to improve in areas to win the starting job.
“I’m excited for the competition,” Aranda said. “I think with Jacob, it’s to increase his accuracy with the long ball and to increase his leadership with the team, his voice, his assertiveness. I think with Gerry, it’s going to be the dropback pass, the quick-rhythm passing game, things where he has to be able to make the reads.
“If you look at Blake, his continued understanding of the offense and language and just feeling comfortable. His ability to respond when there’s adversity and things aren’t going right, and to attack the next play with confidence and vigor, I think is really important to him.”
Galvin likes the way the quarterbacks have bonded throughout the competition.
“The quarterbacks have supported each other from what I see,” Galvin said. “They love each other. It doesn’t matter who is the starter to them, they just want to play the best to help the team.”
A key to quarterback success will be improving a running game that ranked 123rd out of 127 teams nationally by producing 90.3 yards rushing per game while averaging 2.7 yards per carry.
Baylor’s rushing game has potential with talented backs like Trestan Ebner, Craig (Sqwirl) Williams, Qualan Jones and Taye McWilliams returning and Abram Smith shifting from linebacker to the backfield.
The offensive linemen are taking it upon themselves to provide better blocking and pass protection up front.
“Our whole backfield is great, all of them can make plays, all of them can perform,” Galvin said. “It’s nice to have that. If we do our job, it’s going to pay off.”
After performing at a high level last season, Baylor’s defense could be even better with most of the veterans returning. Back from a shoulder injury, Bernard was a preseason all-Big 12 pick along with safety Jalen Pitre.
They’re all excited to play with LSU transfer noseguard Apu Ika, who showed tremendous potential in the spring. Aranda coached Ika when he was LSU’s defensive coordinator.
Bernard compares Ika favorably to former Baylor all-Big 12 noseguard Bravvion Roy, who was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2020
“He’s a huge man,” Bernard said. “He’s athletic and has been in the system before, so he knows the defense. Bravvion and Apu are similar in a lot of ways. They’re big, athletic, strong men, and it makes it so much easier for us.”
BEAR FACTS — Baylor running back and kick returner Trestan Ebner was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list for top offensive players with a background in Texas.