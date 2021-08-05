Baylor Bears inspired for fall practice

After spending several months away from each other last summer, the Baylor football players won’t be strangers when they open preseason practice Friday afternoon.

COVID-19 forced Baylor’s campus to shut down in March 2020, leaving first-year coach Dave Aranda to meet with his team mostly by Zoom.

But virtual learning just can’t compare to real practices, strength and conditioning workouts, and face-to-face conversations that the Bears have had during the past seven months.

The Bears feel like they’ll be much more prepared heading into Aranda’s second season.

“It’s nice to be back in person,” said Baylor offensive lineman Connor Galvin. “It’s really hard to learn over Zoom for four months. It was really hard for everybody to be at home. But we were around each other every day (in 2021), we were in the same classes. We lift together, we run together, we hang out together. I think it’s been great.”

Following Aranda’s 2-7 debut season, the Bears believe they made considerable progress during spring practice and continued to bond in their weight and conditioning drills in the summer.