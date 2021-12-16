 Skip to main content
Baylor Bears land 2023 QB from Dripping Springs
The ink was barely dry on NCAA signing day for the 2022 recruiting class when Baylor got a commitment from Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad in the 2023 class on Thursday morning.

The 6-3, 185-pound three-star quarterback finished his junior year with 3,399 yards passing with 40 touchdowns and nine interceptions. As a sophomore, Novosad passed for 2,887 yards and 36 scores.

Novosad chose Baylor over Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Kansas, SMU, Houston and Colorado. He's the fourth commitment in Baylor's 2023 class as he joins Kingsville King offensive lineman Justin Deleon, Daingerfield wide receiver Jakevian Rodgers and Houston Stratford tight end Hawkins Polley.

